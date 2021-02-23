Where a vaccination campaign faces skepticism, war and corruption

KABUL, Afghanistan – Afghanistan, whose citizens have widely dismissed the coronavirus pandemic by calling it exaggerated or pure deception, is now preparing to distribute its first batch of vaccines.

Half a million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, produced by an Indian manufacturer, were delivered to the capital, Kabul, by India on February 7. But the arrival was greeted with indifference by many Afghans, who rebuffed government warnings that the virus is a deadly threat to public health.

The inexpensive, easy-to-store AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is delivered as part of the Covax program, a global initiative to purchase and distribute vaccines to poor countries for free or at reduced cost. On February 15, the World Health Organization authorized the use of the vaccine, which requires two doses per person, clearing the way for Afghanistan to begin its vaccination campaign.

Global trials have shown the vaccine to provide complete protection against serious illness and death. But its effectiveness against the variant of the virus first seen in South Africa is in question, after the vaccine failed in a small trial to prevent study participants from contracting mild or moderate Covid cases .