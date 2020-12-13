When the trains pulled up, cyclists avoided Manila’s sweltering traffic
MANILA – Nikko Flores bought his first bike with borrowed money when public transportation was restricted in the Philippine capital due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The second-hand mountain bike cost nearly half a month’s salary, but it proved essential to navigate the Metro in Manila, a sprawling urban area with nearly 14 million people and notorious traffic jams.
Today Mr Flores, 23, sees cycling not only as a logistical convenience, but also as a means of personal liberation.
“You just want to go further and further,” he said one recent morning after working a cemetery shift as a security guard in a Manila condominium. “It’s really fun, like you’ve unlocked something earth-shattering.”
As the need for social distancing forces governments around the world to cut back on public transport service, city dwellers from Paris to Tokyo are jump on bikes instead. Global bicycle sales have grown to the point where even Giant, the world’s largest bicycle manufacturer, has struggled to fill orders.
The boom in cycling in Manila is notable as the Philippines not only has one of the largest cases of coronavirus in Asia – more than 445,000 infections, according to a New York Times database – but also among the worst urban congestions in the region.
Last year a study Metropolitan Manila, an area roughly six times the size of Paris, was the most crowded of the 24 cities it studied in South and Southeast Asia, according to the Asian Development Bank. Japan Development Agency estimates that the cost of traffic to the economy of Manila is over 72 million dollars, or 3.5 billion Philippine pesos, per day.
Metro Manila was closed in march as part of a wider lockdown of Luzon, the country’s most populous island, imposed by President Rodrigo Duterte. When home orders started to increase a few months later, transit was still running at limited capacity.
Some regular bus and train users have started driving instead. But for many people in Manila, walking or cycling has become their only way to get to work.
Biking on Manila’s bumpy and cloudy roads can be dangerous, in part because some drivers view cyclists as obstacles. Sidewalks, too, are often crowded with street vendors and makeshift parking lots. Metro Manila had 19 bicycle-related deaths last year, according to official figures. By comparison, New York officials counted 28.
On his first rides, Mr Flores, who bought his mountain bike in August, was almost in an accident slipping into cars in the sweltering heat.
“Which way is safe?” he wrote in a Facebook group called Bike to Work which now has over 7,000 members. “The cars honk behind me and I lose my balance.”
Another user, Mamer Toldo, replied, “It’s better if they honk. At least you know they see you.
Another challenge was keeping his bike running when parts were in high demand. His chain continued to break, and he had to sell his video game collection for around $ 20 to buy bike lights and replace his brakes.
Eventually, however, he settled into a sort of routine – and his travels through the city streets started to look like major victories.
“For others it would be a small achievement, but for me it’s huge because I managed to do it even though I was scared to be on the road,” said Flores.
The government has gradually eased restrictions on public transportation in the Manila metro since June. But now Mr. Flores and many other commuters are addicted to biking, and some downtown streets where vendors once sold vegetables and electronics are filled with bicycles and accessories for sale.
The bicycle boom has prompted the Philippine authorities to announce a plan in August for the construction of a 400-mile network of cycle paths that would be funded by a pandemic-related stimulus fund.
“Even I bought a bike so that I could personally feel and understand the needs of our cyclists,” Mark Steven Pastor, Assistant Secretary of Transportation, said over the phone.
Toix Cerna, a cycling advocate in Manila, said that while the cycle lane plan was a major step, there was still widespread skepticism among local authorities towards cycling as a means of transportation.
“We will have to continue the campaign to change mentalities,” she said. “Personally, I still think we’ll have to try to win this thing every year – every time it’s budget season.”
Mr Flores, the security guard, said he plans to take bike tours out of town on his days off. For now, however, it mostly travels on roads teeming with cars, buses, motorcycles, tricycles and jeepneys, the locally produced passenger trucks that equip the polluted streets of Manila.
Before leaving in the early evening, he checks his bike chain and puts on his helmet. Then he begins pedaling south toward downtown from his home in Caloocan City, part of the Metro Manila – a journey that takes him under rail tracks, through drainage culverts, and through chaotic intersections.
When he arrives at work about 40 minutes later, he changes his cycling clothes and iron the folds of his work uniform. During breaks, he goes out to make sure his bike hasn’t been stolen or to cover it with a recycled plastic laundry bag to protect it from the rain.
When his shift ends around dawn, he returns home by bike, where he washes his uniform and falls asleep. Traffic intensity fluctuates, he said, but one thing is constant: a lingering fear of being hit by a car.
“I pray for my safety,” he said. “My mind is focused on the road. My eyes move right and left. “
Kimberly dela Cruz reported from Manila and Mike Ives from Hong Kong.
