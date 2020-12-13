When the trains pulled up, cyclists avoided Manila’s sweltering traffic

MANILA – Nikko Flores bought his first bike with borrowed money when public transportation was restricted in the Philippine capital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The second-hand mountain bike cost nearly half a month’s salary, but it proved essential to navigate the Metro in Manila, a sprawling urban area with nearly 14 million people and notorious traffic jams.

Today Mr Flores, 23, sees cycling not only as a logistical convenience, but also as a means of personal liberation.

“You just want to go further and further,” he said one recent morning after working a cemetery shift as a security guard in a Manila condominium. “It’s really fun, like you’ve unlocked something earth-shattering.”