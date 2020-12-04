When the great powers clash, the most powerful body of the UN disappears

UN Security Council in session. Credit: United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, December 4 (IPS) – At the height of the Cold War in the 1960s, a Peruvian diplomat, Dr Victor Andres Belaunde, characterized the United Nations as a politically shaky institution that survives only through will and pleasure – of the five great powers.

Simplifying his argument in more realistic terms, he said: “When two small powers argue, the dispute disappears. When a great power and a small power are in conflict, the small power disappears. And when two great powers argue, the United Nations is disappearing. “

And more appropriately, it is the UN Security Council (UNSC) that fades into oblivion, especially when great powers clash, warranting a ceasefire, not conflict. distant military, but inside the UNSC chamber itself.

As the only international body with primary responsibility for maintaining global peace and security, the UNSC has often remained in a state of virtual paralysis, especially when the five vetoing members (the P-5) – namely the US, UK and France (on one corner) and China and Russia (on the other) – are determined to protect either their national interests or the interests of political and military allies and client states .

As The New York Times pointed out last week, the world is now facing the new political realities of an “aggressive Russia” and “rising China” which will continue to be reflected in the Security Council chamber. .

After nearly 75 years of existence, one of the greatest failings of the UNSC is its failure to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine – or even to ensure the implementation of its own resolutions.

The UNSC has also remained frozen or failed to help resolve some of the ongoing military conflicts and civil insurgencies around the world, including in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Somalia. , Western Sahara and, more recently, Ethiopia, among others. .

Stephen Zunes, professor of politics and coordinator of Middle East studies at the University of San Francisco, who has authoritatively written on Security Council policy, told IPS that perhaps the biggest failure has been the inability of the UNSC to respond effectively to the illegal expansion of certain member states from their territory by force.

“It was such aggression by the Axis Powers during World War II that led to the founding of the United Nations and the categorical prohibition of such invasions in the Charter of the United Nations. However, Israel and Morocco, protected by the veto right of the allies in the Security Council, continue their illegal occupation and colonization of the territories (Palestine and Western Sahara respectively) which they have taken by force ”. Likewise, he argued. Russia effectively succeeded in its occupation of Crimea.

The Security Council, Zunes stressed, was unable to implement its resolutions regarding the conquest of East Timor by Indonesia and the continued occupation of Namibia by South Africa by apartheid until ” that global civil society campaigns force them to step back decades later.

If the Security Council cannot even prevent member states from invading and occupying other nations, what the founders of the UN assumed the world body would ensure would remain a historical anachronism, how can we expect him to tackle more complex issues? Zunes asked.

Meanwhile, after more than 20 years of fruitless negotiations, current President of the General Assembly (PGA) Volkan Bozkir of Turkey is once again trying to reform the UNSC, including expanding its current membership to 15 members.

Ambassador Joanna Wronecka of Poland and Ambassador Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani of Qatar have been appointed co-chairs to continue the stalled intergovernmental negotiations on the reform of the UNSC.

Asked whether great power rivalry and protecting client states were among the reasons for frequent standoffs within the UNSC over the years, Zunes said the United States prides itself on the principle of enforceability. universal domestic law – that is, the decision to maintain certain legal principles should not be based on an individual’s policy, position, personal relationships.

However, when it comes to international law, the United States has pushed the United Nations to use force or impose severe sanctions on opposing nations regarding the proliferation of weapons, support for terrorism and the conquest of ‘Neighboring states while preventing the UN from taking effective action for allies guilty of the same offenses.

At the same time, he stressed that the United States and Russia had abused their veto power to protect Israel and Syria respectively from responsibility for major violations of international humanitarian law.

Ultimately, the failure is not due to the United Nations system. It is the inability of the United States and other members of the P5 to meet their responsibility as members of the Security Council to apply the Charter and related international legal statutes on the basis of their merit, and not of interests. narrow geopolitics, said Zunes, a columnist and senior analyst, Foreign Policy in Brief.

Bozkir said last month that the early appointment of the co-chairs should allow member states to begin their consultations in a timely manner – and he encouraged delegations to consider launching intergovernmental negotiations in early 2021 and increasing the number of meetings. during this session.

He said that dialogue among member states is the most effective way to move this process forward and that the composition and working methods of the Security Council must reflect the realities of the twenty-first century.

Brenden Varma, spokesperson for the president, told reporters that the president hopes that, through the active engagement of member states and pragmatic approaches, “we will be able to make significant progress on this difficult issue”. The President is committed to supporting this process in an impartial, objective and open-minded manner, said Varma

On the issue of equitable representation and increasing the membership of the Security Council, around 113 Member States (out of 122 that submitted their position in a framework document) support enlargement in the two existing categories.

Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members who are elected for a two-year term on the basis of geographic rotation.

Potential candidates for permanent membership are India, Japan and Germany, along with South Africa or Nigeria (in Africa) and Brazil or Argentina (in Latin America). But any new permanent member is unlikely to have a veto power – a privilege that only P-5 countries will exercise as their “legitimate birthright.”

But, given the impasse and the implicit opposition of the P-5, what are the chances of significant changes in the composition and functioning of the UNSC?

Asked whether the current attempt to reform the Security Council is just another exercise in political futility, Zunes said: “There is no serious chance that the P5 will allow these reforms. to materialize so soon ”.

However, repeatedly calling attention to the undemocratic and unrepresentative nature of the Security Council is important in mobilizing the governments of the world and global civil society to further insist that the United Nations live up to its standards. mission, he said.

