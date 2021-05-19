When the fight against Covid-19 becomes a national political disaster

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, May 19 (IPS) – The writer is a social and medical anthropologist We went to the Kanatte cemetery, the largest in Sri Lanka, where most of us in the capital would end up sooner or later. But it was deserted, so we had time for a leisurely chat with some of the helpful staff, even after admiring some of the burial sites and the beautiful remaining trees.

As good social scientists and medical anthropologists, we were on a mission to do qualitative research and cross-check quantitative data from Covid-19, to see if there was an increase in deaths, in the larger city and population center of the country.

Colombo cemetery was calm, calm, green and monsoon. It was a far cry from the overflowing cemeteries, floaters and weeping masses that we encountered on our TV screens in stories from New York, Sao Paulo or New Delhi, where the global Covid-19 media show took place. returned to town.

We were shown the red logbooks with the names of the deceased. We learned that in the past two weeks there was less business, fewer funerals than in January and February of this year, as there had been fewer corpses to be buried and / or cremated during the current month of May 2021, although the country is in containment.

This was also corroborated by interviews at the AF Raymond funeral home, which also had less business and fewer funerals in the past two weeks – since May 1, 2021.

In total, 35 bodies positive for Covid-19 came to Kanatte in the last weeks of May 1 to 13 to be cremated there. But overall, there have been fewer deaths and corpses in the current May than in January and February on average.

Yet all of Sri Lanka is in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown right now and arbitrary regulations are in play until the end of the month: people can leave their homes based on their ID card numbers at from next Monday.

Interviews with senior doctors

Although Colombo has the largest population in the country and urban areas are the first to be hit by epidemics due to population density, a surgeon at the country’s largest hospital – Colombo General Hospital – said in an interview that they did not have a Covid-19 service before relatively recently, when PCR-tested Covid-19 patients were referred to the IDH – Infectious Diseases Hospital.

In recent times, PCR tests have increased, there are more people identified as positive for Covid-19 in hospitals, but almost half are asymptomatic. However, the WHO recommended PCR tests provide a high number of false positives and therefore any attribution of positive results to a diagnosis of COVID-19 should require the onset of clinical symptoms and further evaluation and confirmation. by physicians, including evaluation of separate laboratory parameters.

About 45-50% of people who test positive and are currently hospitalized in Sri Lanka are asymptomatic. That is, they can be hospitalized on the basis of false positives and filling wards and hospitals – so what we have is a PCR pandemic?

Indeed, PCR tests for Covid-19 are now the subject of legal proceedings by a team of international lawyers contesting the validity of the test and the account of the WHO’s Covid-19 “pandemic”, before the courts in Germany and the United States.

The current high-profile ‘third wave’ of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka at the moment appears to be due to a few factors: 1) an increase in testing with PCR tests which provide a high number of false positives and / or asymptomatic patients. 2) the arrival of seasonal influenza caused by the monsoon and the inter-monsoon rains which bring the “influenza season” to the tropics.

Asymptomatic people who test positive for PCR fill hospital beds. Currently there are around 100 PCR positive patients with what are often referred to as co-morbidities or tertiary cases such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease at the General Hospital of Colombo.

There are also a lot of empty beds at Colombo General Hospital because many people with serious illnesses do not want to go to the hospital due to the Covid-19 hype and fear psychosis.

What Sri Lanka has right now appears to be a crisis and pandemic induced by a WHO recommended PCR test, as in other parts of the world, even though PCR tests are known to be flawed and qu ‘a team of international lawyers has challenged in courts in Germany and the United States, WHO leader Tederos Adhanom and the use of the PCR test to diagnose Covid-19.

No doctor, nurse or nurse has died en masse from the so-called deadly Covid-19 in Sri Lanka, unlike India and other countries. Yet Sri Lanka is stranded and the economy, livelihoods and poor people’s access to wages, food and nutrition have been compromised on the basis of questionable PCR tests.

At present, a comparison of data from the countries of Sri Lanka, both qualitative and quantitative. show that Covid-19 is milder than seasonal smoke. In the past year, there have been 850 deaths linked to Covid-19, since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a so-called ‘pandemic’ in March 2020, after changing the definition of the word.

However, in an average year, between 4,500 and 7,000 die from seasonal flu on the island, according to national data and WHO data. On an average year, the highest number of deaths on the island are caused by heart attacks and the second highest number of deaths are due to cancer in Sri Lanka. Upper respiratory tract infections from influenza are the third leading cause of death on the island.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), at the University of Washington in Washington DC, made projections designed to trigger a fear psychosis in Sri Lanka and predicted a daily death toll of over 200 of here June and a total death toll of 20,000. as of September 1, with no data to show how he came to such conclusions about Sri Lanka.

http://www.dailymirror.lk/news-features/Covid-number-crisis/131-211845Covid

The US government’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a travel advisory on Sri Lanka.

At present, Sri Lanka has been closed and citizens deprived of their collective right to assembly and education, while religious communities, Muslims and Buddhists are deprived of their right to worship and celebrate the Ramazan and Vesak in May, based on epidemiological models. designed in Washington DC at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

It bears repeating that one country’s policy should be based on analysis of national data, rather than images, stories, and epidemiological models from another country – where the United States or the India.

Meanwhile, some local and national medical associations, such as the GMOA and the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) and an organization called the Institute for Health Policy, echoed the fear-inducing story of IHEM’s psychosis by calling island-wide, albeit national, closures. Covid-19 data and IFR and CFR reveal a different story – that of last year since the WHO declared a global ‘panicemic’ – Covid 19 is milder than the flu in Sri Lanka.

It is increasingly evident that there is NO Covid-19 health emergency in Sri Lanka at this time, but that there is an emergency relating to livelihoods, poverty and inequalities in because of unscientific and unwarranted policies based on the Covid-19 hype and disinformation from health authorities. influenced by the WHO and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the IHME in Washington which effectively locked down large parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s economy shrank by 3.5 last year due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

At this point, the question arises: why is the government of Sri Lanka (GoSL) following mysterious epidemiological models generated by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington?

Why is the GoSL, MOH and Covid-19 task force, led by two Sri Lankan and American citizens, developing policies that are NOT based on national and local data and evidence, but on models of epidemiology developed in the United States?

These so-called Covid-19 policies and the WHO-recommended PCR testing policies and lockdowns that also cause a plastic pandemic, medical garbage and environmental crisis are gravely damaging to livelihoods, the economy, society and the well-being of Sri Lankans, especially the poor and vulnerable. communities and growing economic inequalities.

There is also the related phenomenon of LAWFARE – where the law and judicial systems and institutions are armed against fundamental principles of justice and equality and democratic rights to assembly and freedom of expression are curtailed in the name of the urgency.

Finally, questions arise as to why the so-called opposition political parties – the United National Party, Samagi Janabla and Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (UNP, SJB and JVP), who like to attack government policy are so incapable of attacking government policy. analyze national data and evidence. policy recommendations based on Covid-19? Are they also reading the Washington Reading Book?

