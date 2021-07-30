When branded as a born criminal: the plight of India’s De-Notified Tribes

A girl from the Nat community playing – Credit: Department for Social Justice

NEW DELHI, India, Jul 30 (IPS) – Deemed to have been born “criminal” 150 years ago under British colonial rule, the De-Notified Tribes (DNT) continue to bear the brunt of the various laws that have stigmatized them ever since. 1871.

Dakxin Chhara, award-winning filmmaker and DNT activist, explained how the DNT community in India continues to live a horrendous existence due to a centuries-old stigma of crime. Chhara calls her community an “invisible population” due to their absence from government records, social assistance programs and a complete lack of political will to fight against their marginalization.

“Even within a village in India, you can see the clear demarcation of localities according to caste, religion etc. One of the most marginalized, the Dalits (former untouchables) also have an area where they stay, but for DNT there is no space. within this structure, ”Chhara said in an exclusive interview with IPS. “They are not considered worthy of being part of the village, and most end up living in the jungle, moving from place to place, isolated and stigmatized.

In 1871, nearly 150 tribes were declared criminals by the Criminal Tribes Act passed by the British, which means that the mere fact of being born in one of these tribes made them a criminal. The absurdity of the reasoning behind this discriminatory law, introduced in 1871 in India, a society based largely on caste and caste discrimination, can be seen in the British official’s introduction to the bill. He said: “From time immemorial, people have pursued jobs defined by the caste system: weaving, carpentry and the like were hereditary jobs. So there must also have been hereditary criminals who exercised the profession of their ancestors.

Academics say that the creation of these criminal tribes was a “colonial stereotype”. This was to justify the British for disciplining or controlling a part of the population that did not fit with the moral order of the colonial power which they were trying to impose on rural society. Among the worst victims were communities like the DNT, which did not have a sedentary lifestyle. This made it more difficult to demand their submission.

The Criminal Tribes Act, 1871, was repealed on August 31, 1952, resulting in the “de-notification” of former criminal tribes from this discriminatory label. However, it was only on paper.

As in most groups, women in these communities experience many layers of marginalization. Sakila Khatoon from the state of Bihar, in northern India, belongs to the Nat community. Married at a young age, Sakila continued her education and worked in the development sector on issues concerning her community. However, most of the women she works with have not had this opportunity, she told IPS.

Women in the Nat community face prejudices and stereotypes due to their involvement in sex work, and those who wish to explore other livelihoods are discouraged and not treated with dignity. Sex workers in the community not only face stigma, but are also the target of police excesses. Khatoon explained how the children of these women are often discouraged from pursuing higher education and receive unworthy comments from people who know their parents are sex workers.

“Encouraging and supporting women in our communities to pursue higher education is key to their upliftment,” Khatoon said.

Vijay (name changed) from the “Pardhi” community in Madhya Pradesh state explained how police harassment has led many people in his community to commit suicide and how the authorities continue to ostracize them. Young people are arbitrarily arrested on suspicion because they are considered repeat offenders.

Over the years, there have been no real attempts to remedy the plight of DNT communities, and commissions to improve their condition have failed.

Shiney Vashisht, doctoral researcher at Jamia Milia Islamia in New Delhi, who worked as a researcher at National Commission of Denotified, Nomadic and Semi-nomadic Tribes, confirms it.

“The National Commissions established and reestablished over the years have done nothing of substance for NTDs, except half-heartedly recommending social assistance measures, which are simply a compilation of suggested reporting reports. previous commissions, based on population projections over decades. old data, ”Vashisht says.

Based on her engagement with community leaders and field research, she argues that these communities deserve a designated commission, with constitutional status modeled on the National Commissions for Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and listed tribes.

The commission should generate a database from a national survey of DNTs. Investigations should have a strong mandate to recommend specific social protection regimes for DNT.

Chhara adds that one of the requests from the DNT community is to book separate reservations. He gives the example of the state of Maharashtra, where in the OBC quota there is a separate reserve for DNT and says that a model similar to this should be applicable across the country.

Chhara remembers how as a child her sister finally dropped out of school after the humiliation of being falsely called a thief in front of the whole class and the teacher when a few marble balls went missing.

Years later, not much has changed. Chhara had to remove her children from their school after the principal told her that because the school administrators were from the upper caste, the school had clear instructions not to admit children from communities from where Chhara was coming.

“It’s not hard to guess that when something like this can happen to a man like me who has won national and international awards, what would be the fate and fate of other members of our communities.”

