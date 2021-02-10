Wheels only, please: Iran celebrates the anniversary of the 1979 revolution

Tehran, Iran (AP) – Struggling with the region’s worst coronavirus outbreak, Iran celebrates the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution in the country on Wednesday – cars, motorcycles, bicycles – instead of rallies and marches traditional.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pass through towns and villages as part of the protests after the government decided to replace traditional rallies and protests with motorcades.

Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 is close to 59,000. Since the pandemic erupted last year, Iran has reported some 1.48 million confirmed cases of the virus. The country launched its coronavirus inoculation campaign on Tuesday, administering Russian Sputnik V vaccines recently delivered to healthcare professionals.

In the capital, Tehran, motorcades of cars and other vehicles set off from 12 different points on Wednesday morning, crossing the streets to circle Tehran’s iconic Azadi Square, a traditional gathering place for birthdays.

The night before, on the eve of the 42nd anniversary, fireworks were set off next to the Milad telecommunications tower in Tehran.

On Wednesday, the streets were adorned with huge Iranian flags and a sea of ​​balloons as revolutionary and patriotic chants echoed from loudspeakers installed along the processions. State radio and television broadcast revolutionary and patriotic songs, as well as images praising Iran’s scientific and military achievements, including satellite carriers and ballistic missiles.

President Hassan Rouhani was due to deliver a televised address to the nation later Wednesday. For him, it is the last such anniversary speech, as the Iranians are expected to elect his successor in the presidential elections in June. Rouhani has served the maximum two terms of president under the Iranian constitution.

This year’s anniversary comes in hopes that Iran will find relief in the face of severe economic sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump who in 2018 withdrew America from the nuclear deal between Iran and the United States. world powers.

President Joe Biden has said he will seek to revive the deal, but insists Iran must first retrace its nuclear steps, creating a contest of wills among nations. The 2015 atomic deal saw Iran agree to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

In response to Trump’s so-called “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, Tehran began to gradually violate its atomic commitments and threatened further provocations in an attempt to increase its influence and get Biden to donate. the priority to a return to the agreement when it was about to dismantle. Trump’s legacy.

The Islamic revolution in Iran began with widespread unrest around the reign of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The shah, suffering from a terminal and secret cancer, fled Iran in January 1979. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini then returned from exile and the government fell on February 11, 1979, after days of protests. mass and clashes between protesters and security forces.

In April 1979, the Iranians voted to become an Islamic Republic, a Shia theocracy with Khomeini as the country’s first supreme leader with the final say on all matters of state.

Anger at America for allowing the Shah in the United States to receive cancer treatment in New York City later sparked the takeover of the American Embassy in Tehran in November 1979 by student activists and the crisis. hostages that followed, which sparked decades of enmity.