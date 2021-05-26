WhatsApp sues Indian government for protecting people’s privacy

Messaging service WhatsApp is suing Indian government in Delhi High Court, challenging new rules that would force it to break its encryption, potentially revealing the identities of people who sent and received billions of messages on its platform . Reuters first reported the lawsuit, which a WhatsApp spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

“Civil society and technical experts around the world have consistently argued that the requirement to ‘trace’ private messages will break end-to-end encryption and lead to real abuse,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “WhatsApp is committed to protecting the privacy of people’s personal messages and we will continue to do everything we can within Indian laws to do so.”

A spokesperson for India’s IT ministry did not return a request for comment at the time of this article’s publication.

Over 400 million of the 1.2 billion people who use WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, are from India.

As of 2016, messages and files sent via WhatsApp are encrypted, which means that no one except the sender and recipient can see their content. WhatsApp has long said it’s important for people’s privacy. But governments around the world, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Japan have pressured apps like WhatsApp to break that encryption, claiming that not being able to know who sent it poses a challenge for law enforcement. Digital rights organizations like Access now, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, and Mozilla have supported WhatsApp’s fight to maintain end-to-end encryption.

India recently enacted IT rules require messaging platforms like WhatsApp to trace content to senders. They also grant the Indian government the power to ask platforms that remove content that goes against “decency or morals” and threatens “national security” and “public order”. If companies don’t follow the new rules, their employees can face criminal charges.

In one blog post on its official website published Tuesday evening, WhatsApp said that “[a] The government, which chooses to make traceability compulsory, effectively imposes a new form of mass surveillance. “

He also said that traceability would violate human rights. “Innocent people could be caught in investigations, or even go to jail for sharing content that later becomes a problem in the eyes of a government, even if they meant no harm by sharing it in the first place,” said the message from WhatsApp. “The threat that anything someone writes can be blamed on them robs people’s privacy and would have a chilling effect on what people say, even in a private setting, violating universally recognized principles of free speech.” and human rights. ”

India is a large and important market for the global tech giants. But in recent times these companies have come under pressure from an increasingly authoritarian government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier this week, Delhi Police visited Twitter’s offices after the platform called some tweets from ruling party members “manipulated media.”