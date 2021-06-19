What’s with all this Ooey, Gooey Sea Snot?

This story at the origin Appeared on Dark Atlas and is part of Climate Office collaboration.

For months the waters around Istanbul, Turkey, were covered with a gloopy film. Sometimes creamy, sometimes khaki, it can seem slightly dreamy or superlative, depending on your point of view. Seen from above, it’s almost romantic, like clouds glimpsed from space, white scribbles marbling the blue of the Earth. Up close, the stuff is much more phlegmatic. The shore-hugging substance is sometimes known as “sea snot,” and it’s easy to see why. It looks like the marine equivalent of a big, wet sneeze.

Sea glanders are more scientifically known as “marine mucilage,” and it is an ecosystem in its own right. In an article from 2009 in the review PLOS A, a team of scientists led by Roberto Danovaro, a marine biologist at the Polytechnic University of Marche in Italy, described it as a “gelatinous” stage of sea ​​snow, the clutter of organic material, such as droppings and fragments of dead plants and animals, which drift from the surface to the bottom of the ocean.

Snot is produced by a bunch of microorganisms, Turkish research team explained in a UNESCO newsletter entitled News about harmful algae, in particular microalgae called diatoms. These little algae are known to exude polysaccharides, sugary carbohydrates that can get quite sticky. By sampling sea snot that coagulated at multiple locations in the Sea of ​​Marmara in 2007 and 2008, researchers also identified species of dinoflagellates and more.

A drone photo shows an aerial view of the increased mucilage level on the Caddebostan coast in Istanbul, Turkey on June 15, 2021. Photography: Muhammed Enes Yildirim / Agence Anadolu / Getty Images

Like mucus thrown from human nostrils, sea snot can smell foul and gooey whatever it touches. And in addition to discouraging swimmers and deterring fishing, the gunk can be a nuisance to corals, the scientists found. From December 2020 to early March 2021, H. Barış Özalp, marine biologist at the Turkish University of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart, measured the effects of sea snot on reefs in the Çanakkale Strait. Özalp noticed that some of the creatures were dripping with the material. They looked like they had been bombarded with ectoplasm or wrapped in a spider’s web, and the substance seemed to kill some branches. A thick coating can deprive corals of oxygen, and other research teams have been working to resolve effect of sea snot on mussels, crabs, and other sediment dwellers. Danovaro’s team discovered that the sticky matrix can also trap viruses, and potentially transport them around marine ecosystems.