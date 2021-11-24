What’s next for Angela Merkel?

What was clear from the start: she wanted to leave office on her own terms, at her own pace. “At some point I want to find the right time to quit politics,” she told Herlinde Koelbl, a German photographer, in 1998. “I don’t want to be a half-dead wreck.”

Two years ago, when she experienced uncontrolled shaking, it seemed that she would not arrive at the end of her term. Yet if Merkel lacked longevity in Bismarck, she shared with him the nickname “Iron Chancellor” and got away with it.

At 67, Merkel is still young enough to take on other challenges, but has been typically silent on her retirement plans. When pressed, Merkel brushed aside the idea that she had even had time to think about it, insisting that it was only when she was absent from duty that she could start to focus on his next step.

“I think every day of government should be taken seriously and always viewed with the same watchful eye,” she said. “I believe in governing in the middle of life and as reasonably as possible, until the last day of my responsibility.

With this last day getting closer and closer, she began to talk more freely about the need she feels to stop long enough to rest and contemplate what really interests her. In an interview this summer after receiving an honorary doctorate – her 18th – from Johns Hopkins University, the Chancellor gave the first real glimpse of how she sees her future.