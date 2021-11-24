What’s next for Angela Merkel?
She will miss him by less than two weeks: Angela Merkel will probably not be the longest-serving German Chancellor since Otto von Bismarck, the country’s founding leader.
When Helmut Kohl finally relinquished the keys to the Chancellery in 1998, he had spent 5,870 days in top positions; if Olaf Scholz is sworn in as scheduled at the start of December, Merkel will step down just days after her record-setting, the second-longest chancellor in post-war history.
Yet 16 years is a long time and after spending almost a quarter of her life in the top office, many wonder what Merkel could do next.
Her departure was long overdue – she announced she would not be running three years ago. Since then, rumors have been spinning. Some saw her accept a guest lecturer position at an American university, while others hoped she would take a leadership position in the European Union or some other international institution.
What was clear from the start: she wanted to leave office on her own terms, at her own pace. “At some point I want to find the right time to quit politics,” she told Herlinde Koelbl, a German photographer, in 1998. “I don’t want to be a half-dead wreck.”
Two years ago, when she experienced uncontrolled shaking, it seemed that she would not arrive at the end of her term. Yet if Merkel lacked longevity in Bismarck, she shared with him the nickname “Iron Chancellor” and got away with it.
At 67, Merkel is still young enough to take on other challenges, but has been typically silent on her retirement plans. When pressed, Merkel brushed aside the idea that she had even had time to think about it, insisting that it was only when she was absent from duty that she could start to focus on his next step.
“I think every day of government should be taken seriously and always viewed with the same watchful eye,” she said. “I believe in governing in the middle of life and as reasonably as possible, until the last day of my responsibility.
With this last day getting closer and closer, she began to talk more freely about the need she feels to stop long enough to rest and contemplate what really interests her. In an interview this summer after receiving an honorary doctorate – her 18th – from Johns Hopkins University, the Chancellor gave the first real glimpse of how she sees her future.
“I’m going to try to read something, then my eyes will close because I’m tired, then I’ll get some sleep, and then we’ll see,” she said.
But when Parliament approved a staff of nine full-time staff for her office as the former Chancellor, many were quick to point out that this was a formidable number for someone considering laying down on the sofa reading books.
“I would like, in this next phase of life, to think very carefully about what I want to do,” she said in September.
“Do I want to write? Do I want to talk? Do I want to go for a walk? Do I want to be home? Do I want to travel the world? Ms. Merkel said. “For this reason, I decided that at the beginning I would not do anything, and I will see what happens. I think it’s really fascinating.
