What’s in a hurricane name? Dorian, Laura, Eta and Iota left the WMO list

GENEVA, March 31 (IPS) – The author works for Geneva Solutions, a non-profit journalistic platform dedicated to international Geneva. The Hurricane Committee of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) decided at its annual meeting to removing four tropical cyclone names from its rotating list after evaluating the record-breaking 2020 hurricane season.

After 2020, the names Dorian, Laura, Eta, and Iota bring back memories of deadly destruction. The four hurricanes were so damaging that the WMO regional body that oversees storms in North America, the Caribbean and Central America decided to remove the names from the rotating list they use to refer to these events. extreme weather in the Atlantic.

The names are given by weather forecasters to avoid confusion between events and to facilitate the task for warning purposes. Each region has its own naming system.

For example, in the southern Atlantic hemisphere, names are listed alphabetically and alternate between female and male names.

When events result in great loss of life and damage, their names are removed from the rotation and replaced with new ones. The committee’s decision brings the number of names retired in the Atlantic to 93 since storms began to be named in 1953.

“The work of the RA-IV Hurricane Committee is essential to keep our nations coordinated long before the next storm threatens,” said Ken Graham, Chairman of the Hurricane Committee and Director of the National Hurricane Center.

“Hurricanes don’t care about international borders. We all face similar dangers associated with tropical systems. The impacts of a single storm can affect multiple countries, so it’s critical that we have a plan, coordinate our efforts, and share challenges and best practices. “

Last year marked a record breaking season, starting early and quickly with a record nine named storms from May through July, according to the committee.

Hurricane Dorian in 2019 was the strongest of modern records to hit the Bahamas. The damage was estimated at $ 3.4 billion and about three-quarters of all homes on the island were damaged.

Last August, Category 4 Hurricane Laura ravaged the US state of Louisiana, claiming more than 70 lives.

Major hurricanes Eta and Iota also broke records, both landing in Nicaragua just two weeks apart in November, when the season usually comes to an end. The storms affected 8.3 million people in Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

“Developing countries and small islands in the Caribbean and Central America are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of tropical cyclones, which can reverse years of socioeconomic development in hours.”

“In 2020 we have seen it once again with tragic effect,” said Evan Thompson, president of the WMO regional association for North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

This season was only the second time after 2005 that WMO had to resort to the Greek alphabet after having exhausted the 21 names beginning with a letter of the alphabet. The season went through a total of six Greek letters.

However, the committee said it would stop using the Greek system because “it creates a distraction in the communication of danger and storm warnings and is potentially confusing.” He replaced them with an additional list of names in the standard alphabet, excluding names beginning with Q, U, X, Y, and Z which are not yet common enough in local languages ​​for communication purposes.

Source: This article was originally published by Geneva Solutions and reposted in UN Today, the official magazine for international civil servants.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram