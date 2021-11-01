What you need to know about COP26 in Glasgow

More than 100 world leaders – along with thousands of diplomats and business leaders – converged in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 to try to set new emission reduction targets at the COP26 climate summit.

The last: Monday, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres pleaded for more aggressive measures to curb climate change during his opening remarks, signaling his concern that COP26 will not lay the groundwork to put global emissions on a sustainable path.

In his remarks on Monday, President Biden warned that “every day we delay” strong action on climate change, “the cost of inaction is increasing” and urged the world to help developing countries “so that they can be our partners in this effort”.

Why is this important: This is an annual meeting, but this year’s meeting is considered crucial because climate scientists warn this time is running out to ensure the greenhouse gas emission reductions needed to avoid the potentially devastating impacts of climate change over the coming decades.

The big picture: As the host of the meeting, the UK is seeking to secure enough new emission reduction commitments to keep the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C sustainable viable. -above pre-industrial levels by 2100.

Keeping global temperatures below this target would significantly reduce the impacts of climate change, but achieving this would require a massive shift from current trends in carbon dioxide emissions.

Based on current emission trends, the The International Energy Agency recently found that temperatures would reach 2.6 ° C (4.7 ° F) above pre-industrial levels by 2100 and continue to rise.

The summit, which runs until November 12 (although these gatherings often end with overtime), also aims to mobilize financial support for developing countries to better withstand the impacts of global warming.

Industrialized countries, represented by Canada and Germany, unveiled a $ 100 billion climate finance plan for developing countries at the end of October.

Yes, but: COP26 will brave the dizzying headwinds produce tangible and achievable plans to control global warming.

The world rushed into a energy crisis ahead of the conference, which could make the world’s major coal emitters and users – like China and India – reluctant to commit to more substantial commitments, such as phasing out coal-fired power plants.

Increased tensions between United States and China could also complicate the talks, potentially hampering the global cooperation needed to prevent drastic climate change.

And Congress has yet to pass meaningful climate legislation, putting President Joe Biden in a weaker position than he had hoped.

The UN said in a new analysis published on October 25 that global warming would remain unchecked even if the current official targets submitted under the Paris agreement are implemented, essentially concluding that more aggressive emission reductions are needed.

Who is present?

President Biden joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, conference host, for the conference opening sessions on November 1.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the inauguration in person.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the talks but will participate remotely.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also did not make a physical appearance. He has not traveled abroad for over 600 days – the longest streak of any G20 leader.

Pope Francis intended to travel but retired earlier this month for unspecified reasons.

Key countries:

China: The world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases – is in the midst of a worsening energy crisis, with coal costs skyrocketing, which has helped slower economic growth. Thusday, China has spoken out against a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

WE: Although the Biden administration, through John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy, has spent months stimulating new climate commitments from other countries, Biden has come to the summit without legislation enacted by Congress – an absence that could be exploited by other nations as reasons to doubt America’s resolve on this issue.

Biden at the opening session urged the world to use COP26 to “answer the call of history” and create an environment that raises the standard of living around the world while preventing climate change.

India: Like China, India’s rising energy prices and reliance on coal could make it difficult to make major new commitments, although David Waskow, director of the World Resources Institute’s International Climate Initiative, told Axios’ Andrew Freedman that India should unveil a new target of sorts.

India end of October rejected appeals to set a net zero carbon emissions target for some time in the future, arguing that such targets were not the solution to the climate crisis.

Russia: Despite an in-person appearance at COP26, Putin said earlier this month that Russia was ready to talk look for ways to tackle climate change and that it would strive to be carbon neutral by 2060 at the latest.

Russia, a major exporter of fossil fuels, has been accused of dragging its feet in policies to tackle climate change, according to the New York Times.

