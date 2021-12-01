What will it take to steer farmers towards climate resilient superfood millet?

Supermarkets stock both millet and sorghum products, but these are often overlooked. Now, research has shown that crops have health benefits and are climate resistant. Credit: Ignatius Banda / IPS

Millet could be Africa’s silver bullet to fight anemia – and aside from the health benefits, it’s climate resistant.

Research led by the International Crops Research Institute of Semi-Arid Tropical Zones (ICRISAT) says millet, long resisted by some small African farmers, fight effectively against anemia.

Iron deficiency affects more than 1.7 billion people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Undernutrition in children has resulted in stunted growth and anemia, according to the WHO. The ICRISAT study, written in collaboration with other research organizations, notes that governments must bring “millet into the mainstream” if iron deficiency is adequately treated globally.

“Although the amount of iron supplied will depend on the variety of millet and its form of transformation, research clearly shows that millet may play a promising role in preventing and reducing high levels of iron deficiency anemia,” said Anitha Seetha, lead author of the study and Senior Nutritionist at ICRISAT.

Grain has another important advantage – and could help developing countries bear the brunt of climate uncertainty and devastating drought cycles. The grain is climate resistant and could help communities struggling with health emergencies due to drought. The study results suggest interventions that could ease the strain on already overburdened public health services.

“Now that there is strong evidence of the value of millet in reducing or preventing iron deficiency anemia, it is recommended that a major research study on anemia be undertaken covering all the different types of millet, common varieties and all major forms of processing and cooking. Says Professor Ian Givens, co-author of the study and director of the Institute of Food, Nutrition and Health (IFNH) at the University of Reading in the UK.

“This will provide the details needed to design the interventions needed to have a major impact in reducing anemia globally,” he said.

For countries like Zimbabwe, where small grains have long been touted as the answer to food and nutrition insecurity issues, the findings of the ICRISAT study could influence smallholder farmers like Samukele Jamela. She cultivates in the arid region of Filabusi, about 120 km southeast of Bulawayo.

Jamela is one of the many farmers who have regularly faced empty silos due to poor rains, but still insist on planting rain-fed maize (maize).

“We are planting corn here. This is what we have always done. Very few people want to eat millet or sorghum. Even children don’t like it, ”she said, explaining why her community avoids growing small grains.

The country’s agriculture ministry is aware of this sentiment.

In 2010, Zimbabwe in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to promote the production, processing and marketing of small grains such as millet and sorghum, and a decade later, agriculture officials are still trying to convince smallholders to grow climate-resistant small grains.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) noted in a 2018 report titled “Small Grains Value Chain Barrier Analysis in Zimbabwe”That the country has experienced a decline in the production of small grains since the 1990s, with maize remaining the favored crop despite successive poor harvests due to poor rains.

As part of efforts to help the country reverse the food insecurity curve, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) announced in November a $ 67 million investment program for Zimbabwe’s smallholder farmers.

“Depending on the geographic area, crops such as millet in drier areas will be supported,” Jaan Keitaanranta, country director of IFAD Eswatini and Zimbabwe told IPS.

The support came just as the UN agency warned last month that African countries would see lower yields of staple crops such as maize due to rising temperatures brought on by climate change.

Title What can smallholder farmers grow in a warmer world? the report calls on African countries to reduce their dependence on maize in favor of small grains, noting that by 2050 maize production could fall by 77 percent in some countries worst affected by climate change .

“Millet is not only healthy, but targets some of our most important needs, making it a powerful solution for our diet,” said Joanna Kane-Potaka, former Deputy Director General of ICRISAT. She is a co-author of the study and is now the Executive Director of the Smart Food Initiative.

However, local researchers say the labor-intensive nature of small grains is one of the many reasons smallholders continue to avoid sorghum and millet.

“Small grains face a major challenge of low yield per hectare compared to maize; therefore, most farmers prefer to grow corn regardless of climatic concerns, ”said Keith Phiri, senior lecturer in the Department of Development Studies at Lupane State University.

Phiri, who led research into why smallholders in drylands of Zimbabwe avoid small grains, said the reasons included the lack of knowledge about millet which “during the weeding period the weeds tend to look exactly like the plant,” while consumer preferences have always favored corn.

Among other recommendations, Phiri says the government needs to change its policy that has for years promoted corn as a cash crop, putting aside small grains.

“The need for a solution is critical, and that is why it is strongly recommended that millet be integrated into general and government programs,” said Jacqueline Hughes, Executive Director of ICRISAT.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram