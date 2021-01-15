World
What WHO researchers in Wuhan are trying to learn – Times of India
WUHAN: The WHO team of international researchers arrived in the city of central China Wuhan Thursday hopes to find clues to the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The visit was shrouded in secrecy, with neither China nor the WHO revealing exactly what the team will do or where they will go. Tracing the origins will likely be a multi-year effort that could help prevent future pandemics.
Why Wuhan?
The industrial and transportation hub on the Yangtze River is the first place the coronavirus appeared in the world. It’s possible that the virus came to Wuhan undetected from elsewhere, but the city of 11 million people is a logical place for the mission to begin.
People started getting sick in December 2019, with many having ties to a large food market that dealt with live animals. The growing number of patients set off alarms that prompted the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention to send a team to investigate.
The disease is said to ravage Wuhan before being brought under control in March. The city was closed on January 23 with little to no warning. The hardships endured and the lives lost became a source of sadness and pride for residents after the 76-day lockdown was lifted on April 8.
What is the team’s program?
They must first self-quarantine for 14 days, during which they will work with their Chinese counterparts via video conference. Possible post-quarantine visits are the Huanan Seafood Market, the site of the December 2019 case cluster, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Scientists initially suspected that the virus came from wild animals sold in the market. The market has since been largely excluded, but it could provide clues as to how the virus has spread so widely. Market samples may still be available, along with testimonials from those involved in the early response.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology maintains a large archive of bat coronavirus genetic sequences constructed in the wake of the 2003 SARS pandemic, which spread from China to many countries. Members of the WHO team hope to have access to logbooks and lab data, junior and senior researchers, and safety protocols for sample collection, storage and analysis.
Why the secret?
China has firmly rejected calls for an independent external investigation. The WHO chief recently expressed his impatience with the time it took for China to make arrangements for the expert team’s visit.
decision Communist Party maintains close control over information and is particularly concerned about any revelations about its handling of the virus that could open it to international criticism and financial demands.
China has hushed up independent reports of the outbreak and released little information on its research into the origins of the virus. A PA investigation found that the government strictly controlled all scientific research related to the epidemic and prohibited researchers from speaking to the press.
State media continue to run reports suggesting the virus could have originated elsewhere. Announcing the experts’ visit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that “the search for the origin of the virus will most likely involve several countries and localities.”
