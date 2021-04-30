What we know about the murderous rush in Israel

The next morning deadly mountainside stampede in Israel left at least 45 dead and dozens more injured, authorities were investigating on Friday how a joyous religious ceremony turned into one of the deadliest civil disasters in the country’s history.

By some estimates, around 100,000 people had gathered around the Mount Meron tomb of a former rabbi, the site of the annual celebration, gathering around towering bonfires that lit up the night sky in the northern part of the country. country. It was the largest gathering since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was held despite fears it could fuel an epidemic.

But an evening of prayer and dancing turned into chaos around 1 a.m., when thousands of people found themselves trapped in a crush.

Witnesses described a desperate scene, as an avalanche of people swept in, with adults and children caught in the maelstrom struggling to breathe.