What we know about the murderous rush in Israel
The next morning deadly mountainside stampede in Israel left at least 45 dead and dozens more injured, authorities were investigating on Friday how a joyous religious ceremony turned into one of the deadliest civil disasters in the country’s history.
By some estimates, around 100,000 people had gathered around the Mount Meron tomb of a former rabbi, the site of the annual celebration, gathering around towering bonfires that lit up the night sky in the northern part of the country. country. It was the largest gathering since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was held despite fears it could fuel an epidemic.
But an evening of prayer and dancing turned into chaos around 1 a.m., when thousands of people found themselves trapped in a crush.
Witnesses described a desperate scene, as an avalanche of people swept in, with adults and children caught in the maelstrom struggling to breathe.
As the dead lay on the ground in body bags on Friday morning, the large black hats worn by some Orthodox Jews visible, many questions were asked about what caused the stampede.
Here is what we know.
What caused the rush?
The exact moment when the overcrowded event turned into a desperate struggle for survival remained under investigation on Friday.
According to eyewitness accounts, video of the event and opening statements from authorities, the flow of people through the narrow lanes around the main stage where a bonfire was lit and thousands of people dancing and praying became blocked. and around 1 a.m.
The situation suddenly turned desperate.
“It happened in a split second; people fell, trampling on each other. It was a disaster, ”a witness told Haaretz newspaper.
The situation quickly escalated, as people piled on top of each other in a narrow passage with a sloping metal floor. One of the injured, Chaim Vertheimer, said the ground had become slippery from the spilled water and grape juice.
“For some reason there was sudden pressure at this point and people stopped, but more and more people kept going down,” Vertheimer told Israeli media outlet Ynet, speaking from his post. hospital bed in the holy city of Safed. “People weren’t breathing. I remember hundreds of people shouting “I can’t breathe”. “
Videos showed rescuers desperately trying to demolish metal barriers as they struggled to reach victims. Zaki Heller, a spokesperson for the Magen David Adom Rescue Service, said 150 people had been hospitalized, several in critical condition.
Mr. Heller told IDF Radio that “no one ever dreamed” that something like this could happen. “In an instant, we went from a happy event to a huge tragedy,” he said.
Two different witnesses told Haaretz that a police barricade was preventing people from leaving and causing overcrowding. TV footage also showed a side door in the evacuation passage that had been locked.
On Friday morning, the Justice Department said that an internal police investigation department had opened an investigation into possible criminal wrongdoing by police officers.
How was a mass gathering allowed during the pandemic?
Last year, when people gathered to celebrate at the same site, Israeli authorities arrested more than 300 people who were ignoring police checkpoints.
Some were reported throwing stones and other objects at police officers who were trying to control the crowd.
But the country’s rapid vaccination campaign and falling infection rates have allowed it to quickly return to normal in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Israel lifted his outdoor mask mandate and fully reopened schools for the first time since September.
About 56% of Israel’s population had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 on Thursday, according to a New York Times database.
The pilgrimage took place this year despite warnings from Israeli health officials that it could lead to coronavirus cases – a danger heightened by the fact that parts of ultra-Orthodox communities have been hesitant to get vaccinated.
A police spokesperson told Israeli media that Mount Meron’s overall capacity was similar to previous years, but this time around the bonfire areas were separated as a precaution against coronaviruses. . Religious leaders suggested on Friday that such precautions could be partly to blame for the disaster.
Before the stampede on Thursday, Israel Police said they arrested two people for disrupting police efforts to maintain order at the site. But the crowd was so large, police said, they couldn’t get people to obey the coronavirus restrictions.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited the site on Friday, promised a “full investigation”.
“The Mount Meron disaster is one of the worst to hit the State of Israel,” he said. written on twitter. “What happened here is heartbreaking. There were people crushed to death, including children. Many of those who died have yet to be identified. “
Why have tens of thousands of people flocked to the grave of a former rabbi?
Every year, tens of thousands of believers make an annual pilgrimage to the tomb of a second-century sage, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, on the slopes of Mount Meron in northern Israel.
The rabbi was among the first to publicly teach the mystical dimension of Torah known as Kabbalah. The holiday, Lag b’Omer, includes the lighting of bonfires to represent the spiritual light that can be found in the mystical teachings of the Torah.
The holiday is also linked in Jewish tradition to Bar Kokhba’s revolt against the Romans in the first century AD.
As the holiday is marked by devotees around the world, pilgrims travel to Mount Heron in hopes of receiving the rabbi’s blessings on the anniversary of his death.