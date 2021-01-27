What the world’s largest public opinion poll on climate change says

Forest on the island of Dominica. With 54% support, forest conservation was the most popular climate action policy chosen by participants in the People’s Climate Vote. It was the largest public poll on climate change in the world. Credit: IPS / Alison Kentish

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 27 (IPS) – An initiative of the University of Oxford / UNDP, the survey results cover 50 countries, which cover more than half of the world’s population. Between October and December 2020, something was different for people playing popular video games like Words with Friends, Angry Birds, and Subway Surfers. Instead of a traditional 30-second ad, gamers around the world were invited to take part in a climate change survey. It was an unconventional polling method that gave researchers at Oxford University the opportunity to tap into the 2.7 billion user gaming market and produce the largest public opinion poll. on climate change in the world.

The results of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)-ordered People’s vote on climate were released on January 27. They show that 64 percent of people view climate change as a global emergency, even in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results include more than 1.2 million people in 50 countries, which cover more than half of the world’s population.

“Mobile gaming networks can not only reach a large number of people, but also involve different types of people in a diverse group of countries,” said Professor Stephan Fisher from the Department of Sociology at the University of Oxford. “The People’s Climate Vote has delivered a wealth of data on public opinion that we have never seen before. Recognition of the climate emergency is much more widespread than previously thought. “

The survey is unprecedented in terms of scale and diversity. It includes respondents from rich and least developed countries, landlocked countries and small island developing States. It also covers gender, education levels and age groups – including young people under the age of 18, a key demographic usually unable to vote in regular elections.

According to the results, 69% of these young people classify climate change as an emergency. However, there was not much difference between age groups, with 65% of respondents aged 18 to 35 sharing this view, while 66% of those aged 36 to 59 and 58% of respondents people over 60 who say they too see climate change as a global emergency.

“People are very nervous, very scared. They see forest fires in Australia and California. They are witnessing category five storms in the Caribbean. They see flooding in Southeast Asia and they look around and say, ‘This is a real problem, we have to do something about it,’ said Cassie Flynn, UNDP strategic adviser on climate change and head of the climate promise, during a virtual press briefing.

The UNDP official pointed to a “wave of support for ambitious climate action” from survey respondents, who were asked to select which policies they would like their government to prioritize. Forest and land conservation led climate solutions to 54%, followed by investments in renewable energies (53%), the implementation of climate-friendly agricultural techniques (52%) and the deployment of businesses and green jobs (50%). As countries around the world develop their commitments under the Paris climate agreementFlynn says UNDP will work with them to ensure the voice of the people is articulated in these plans.

“The idea was that the decisions governments make now, whether it’s COVID-19 or the climate, that people can have a voice at the table, because these decisions will influence so many generations to come, that it’s a way to make those voices heard, ”she said.

The results showed that the main driver of a respondent’s climate change vision is education. In all countries, those with post-secondary education have called for action; with least developed countries like Bhutan tied with Japan, 82% of respondents saying governments must act now to deal with the crisis.

By gender, at 4%, the gap was small overall, but wide nationally in countries like Australia, Canada and the United States, where more women and girls believe the world is in dire straits. climate emergency than their male counterparts. The opposite is true for Nigeria.

The researchers say that for several governments, this is the first time that they will have access to in-depth and analyzed data on public opinions on climate change and policy prescriptions.

In terms of limits, say survey organizers, for the next phase of the survey, efforts must be made to bridge the digital divide. While this survey has resisted tradition and embraced technology in polls, it left out a few key groups, including small countries and rural communities without the bandwidth and tools to participate in the survey.

2021 is seen as a crucial year for action on climate and biodiversity. One of the highlights should be the United Nations climate conference scheduled for Glasgow, UNITED KINGDOM. UNDP officials say world leaders must make unprecedented decisions that will affect “every person on this planet and every generation to come.”

With the results of the world’s largest public opinion poll on climate change now available, they say that not only have more than half of the world declared their belief that climate change is a global emergency, but citizens over 50 countries have told their leaders how much they want them to solve to tackle the problem.“