What the Texas abortion ruling says about the Supreme Court – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The conservative shift in Supreme Court of the United States under Donald Trump has been on full display this week with a decision seen as a serious setback for abortion rights.
How the highest U.S. court will rule on other sensitive issues and how Democrats will respond are hot questions in Washington right now.
Citing only procedural arguments, the court, by a 5-to-4 majority, on Thursday refused to block a Texas law that effectively bans most abortions in the state.
Stephane Schwinn, professor of law at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said the decision “represents a sharp right turn on the pitch.”
Even though the court did not consider the merits of the Texas law, the ruling creates a “race” around Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that enshrined a woman’s right to abortion.
Such a move would not have been possible a year ago, Schwinn noted, when liberal feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg was still on the bench.
Ginsburg’s death in September 2020 gave Trump the opportunity to appoint his third judge to the court, cementing a Conservative 6-3 majority.
Affirming their independence, the judges rejected Trump’s appeals to the court to overturn the November 2020 presidential election results.
But the Texas decision revealed their true conservative colors.
“The curtain has kind of been drawn,” said Tracy Thomas, director of the Center for Constitutional Law at Akron University in Ohio.
“Their decision making is influenced by politics and their environments in their case law and belief systems,” Thomas added.
The Supreme Court is expected to consider a Mississippi law later this year that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“I expect the court to drastically curtail the right to abortion under Roe v. Wade, or nullify Roe v. Wade entirely,” Schwinn said.
The court is also due to hear arguments in a New York City case that could restrict the ability of city or state authorities to enforce gun control laws.
“Besides the First Amendment and religious freedom and abortion rights, we also see judges who are active and question all of our administrative procedures,” Thomas said, adding that this could have an impact on “trade issues, regulatory issues, environmental issues”.
“It runs through everything. It’s a massive activism,” she said.
“This is a conservative court … which wants to leave a legacy in the law. It is clear that the Conservatives are more active judicially than we have seen in decades past.
For months, the Democratic left has called for an increase in the number of judges in an attempt to dilute the influence of the conservative faction.
President Joe Biden initially said he was not a “fan” of the idea, but later appointed a bipartisan commission to study the subject of court reform. The commission must submit its report before the end of the year.
Thomas said that while reform could take place, “the question is whether it is politically wise and politically wise”.
This could potentially lead to a scenario where each ruling party puts its seal on the tribunal ad infinitum.
Another idea would be to limit the term of judges, who currently sit for life.
“In recent years, I don’t think anyone would have really thought this was a viable option,” said Thomas, although “if there was a time to consider it, it definitely is now.”
Biden issued a dazzling statement after the Texas abortion decision, calling it an “insult to the rule of law” and accusing the court of unleashing “unconstitutional chaos.”
Some Democrats in Congress re-launched their calls for reform of the country’s highest court.
But any attempt in this direction would meet with stiff resistance from Republicans in the Senate and Schwinn said he didn’t expect significant reform soon.
