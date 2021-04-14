What the coronavirus variants mean for testing
In January 2020, just a few weeks after the appearance of the first cases of Covid-19 in China, the complete genome of the new coronavirus was published online. Using this genomic sequence, scientists set out to design a wide range of diagnostic tests for the virus.
But the virus has since mutated. And as the coronavirus has evolved, the testing landscape has evolved. the emergence of new variants has sparked a wave of interest in developing tests for specific viral mutations and raised concerns about the accuracy of some existing tests.
“With these Covid diagnoses, we were running out of time, we had to get something out,” said Lorraine Lillis, science program manager at PATH, a nonprofit global health organization that has tracked coronavirus testing. “Normally diagnoses take a long time, and we normally challenge them with several variations.” She added: “And we do it, but we do it in real time.”
The Food and Drug Administration has warned that new mutations in the coronavirus could make some tests less effective. And last week, PATH launched two online dashboards monitor how certain variations may affect the performance of existing diagnostic tests.
So far, scientists have agreed that there is no evidence that the known variants of concern cause tests to fail completely. “The tests are working very, very well today,” said Mara Aspinall, an expert in biomedical diagnostics at Arizona State University.
But manufacturers and regulators will need to remain vigilant to ensure they keep pace with an ever-changing virus, scientists say. If the variants start to escape detection, it could have consequences not only for individual patients, who may not receive the treatment they need, but also for public health.
If a person with a variant is missing a test, that person may not realize that they need to self-isolate. “And that person is then allowed not to be quarantined, to circulate in the community and possibly to spread this variant to others,” said Gary Schoolnik, physician and infectious disease expert at Stanford University and chief physician of Visby Medical, a diagnostic company. this makes a Covid-19 test. “And this is how a diagnostic test, if it is missing variants, can actually help the spread of that variant.”
The risk of false negatives
Molecular tests, like the widely used polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR, are designed to detect specific sequences of the coronavirus genome. If mutations appear in these “target” sequences, the tests may no longer be able to detect the virus, producing false negatives.
“You might find yourself in a situation where you were unlucky with where you chose to target your test, and something came up there that then made your test less effective,” said Nathan Grubaugh, virologist at Yale University.
The virus’s signature spike protein gene, known as the S gene, has been particularly prone to the mutation, and tests that target this gene may miss some variants. For example, Thermo Fisher’s TaqPath test fails to detect the mutated S gene of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in Britain and is now spreading rapidly in the United States.
But the test does not rely solely on the S gene; it has three targets and can still return accurate results by detecting two other segments of the coronavirus genome.
According to calculations by Rachel West, a postdoctoral associate at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, only 1.3% of molecular tests rely solely on a target of the S gene. The rest target more stable regions of the genome, which are less likely to mutate, or have multiple target sequences, making them less vulnerable to failure. “It’s very unlikely that you will get mutations in all of them,” said Dr Lillis.
FDA listed four different molecular tests “whose performance could be affected” by the variants, but notes that the tests should still work. Three of the tests have multiple targets; a fourth may be slightly less sensitive when the virus has a particular mutation and is present at very low levels. (The four tests are the TaqPath Covid-19 Combo Kit, the Linea Covid-19 Assay Kit, the Xpert Xpress and Xpert Omni SARS-CoV-2, and the Accula SARS-CoV-2 test.)
“We don’t think these four tests are significantly affected,” said Dr. Tim Stenzel, who heads the FDA’s office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiologic Health. “It is more out of prudence and transparency that we made this information public.”
Antigen tests are less sensitive than molecular tests, but they are generally cheaper and faster, and they are widely deployed in coronavirus testing programs. These tests detect specific proteins outside of the virus. Certain genetic mutations could modify the structure of these proteins, allowing them to escape detection.
Most antigen tests target the core protein. The gene that codes for this protein, known as the N gene, is more stable and less likely to mutate than the S gene, and the FDA has not listed any antigen tests as being of concern. “We haven’t found one that raises a red flag and we haven’t had any reports of it,” Dr Stenzel said.
Still, experts note that not all test makers disclose the specific sequences targeted by their tests and that the virus will continue to mutate. “There is no evidence to show that a particular molecular test or even an antigen test completely misses the mark in terms of detection,” said Neha Agarwal, associate director of diagnostics at PATH. “But things will change.”
The FDA continues to monitor the situation, checking the coronavirus sequence databases weekly to see if the virus is evolving in ways that could help it evade diagnostic testing. “We are very vigilant,” said Dr Stenzel. “And we will remain vigilant.”
Screening for specific variants
As the variants spread, researchers are also working to develop and improve tests to detect them. Currently, identifying a variant is generally a two-step process. First, a standard coronavirus test, such as a PCR test, is used to determine if the virus is present. If the test comes back positive, a sample is then sent for genomic sequencing.
“These two tasks are currently performed in two separate workflows,” said Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, developmental biologist at the Salk Institute in La Jolla, Calif. “It means more time, work and resources.”
Many researchers are now working to create integrated solutions – tests that can determine both whether a person has the virus and whether they may have a particular variant.
For example, in a recent article, Dr Izpisua Belmonte and his colleague Mo Li, stem cell biologist at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, described a new test method to identify mutations in up to five different regions of the coronavirus genome.
And Dr. Grubaugh and his colleagues have developed a PCR test that can detect specific combinations of mutations that characterize three worrisome variants: B.1.1.7; B.1.351, first detected in South Africa; and P.1, first found in Brazil. (The work has not yet been published in a scientific journal.)
Dr Grubaugh said researchers in Brazil, South Africa and elsewhere are already using the tests to sift through a mountain of coronavirus samples, identifying which ones should be prioritized for full genomic sequencing. “The main interest of our group is to improve genomic surveillance through sequencing, especially in resource-limited areas,” said Dr Grubaugh. “If you want to know if there are variations going around, you need a way to sort it out.”
A number of companies are also starting to publish coronavirus tests which they believe may differentiate certain variants, although these are only intended for research purposes. Creating a test that can definitively diagnose a person with a particular variant is “infinitely more difficult,” said Dr. Grubaugh.
Similar mutations appear in different variations, making it more difficult to distinguish between them. The mutations of interest will change as the virus does, and sequencing is still the best way to get a complete picture of the virus.
But the tests that can detect certain mutations could be an important public health tool, said Ms Agarwal: “These new diagnoses which look at the variants, will, I think, be really essential for understanding the epidemiology of the virus and planning our next generation. . efforts against it.
