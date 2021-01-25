World

What the Biden Administration’s First Appeal Says with South Korea’s Defense Secretary About Country Relations

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin got her first call with his South Korean counterpart, Minister of National Defense Suh Wook, this weekend. It seemed like things were going pretty well, with the United States government reading out loud explaining the conversation “underscored the United States’ commitment to defend” South Korea. But Duyeon Kim, a senior member of the Center for New American Security, noted that South Korea’s description of the exchange differed slightly.

In a Twitter thread Kim said on Monday that she wasn’t surprised what South Korea left out in her own reading. For example, there was no mention of two of the Pentagon’s main takeaways, including the promise of “extensive US deterrence” and the need to maintain a “rules-based international order.” Kim’s hunch is that South Korean President Moon Jae-in likely expects prolonged deterrence to upset North Korea and undermine its vision for a peace process with its neighbor. The detail of the international order, meanwhile, could interfere with Seoul’s “strategic ambiguity” approach to China.

Kim thinks there is time and room for the United States and South Korea to find their place as the Biden administration takes hold, but it might not be as easy as the two parties had it planned, as she explained in a separate thread last week.

