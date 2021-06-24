What should I know about the delta variant?

It is a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It takes its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.

Viruses are constantly mutating and most of the changes are not of concern. But there are fears that some variants may evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more serious disease, or escape the protection offered by vaccines.

Experts say the delta variant spreads more easily due to mutations that allow it to attach better to cells in our body. In the UK, the variant is now responsible for 90% of all new infections. In the United States, it accounts for 20% of infections, and health officials say it could become the dominant type in the country as well.

It is not yet clear whether the variant is making people sicker as more data needs to be collected, said Dr Jacob John, who studies viruses at Christian Medical College in Vellore in southern India.

Studies have shown that the available vaccines work against the variants, including the delta variant.

Researchers in England studied the effectiveness of two-dose vaccines AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech against it, compared to the alpha variant first detected in the UK

The vaccines were protective for those who received both doses, but were less protective for those who received one dose.

That’s why experts say it’s important to be fully immunized. And that’s why they say making vaccines accessible globally is so critical.

___

The AP answers your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them to: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Why do some people experience side effects after COVID-19 vaccines?

How long does the protection against COVID-19 vaccines last?