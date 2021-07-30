What Public Health Officials Can Learn From Long New COVID Investigation

Fifty percent of Americans hesitant about the vaccine believe the message that “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to prevent COVID-19 and its potential long-term complications.” Credit: UNICEF / Nahom Tesfaye

ABUJA, Jul 30 (IPS) – A new investigation on long-term public awareness of COVID through “Resolve to Save Lives” showed that among the 40% of Americans who weren’t vaccinated, seeing testimonials from those suffering from long-term COVID inspired nearly two-thirds to consider the vaccine. A representative sample of nearly 2,000 Americans aged 18 and over responded to the survey between May 21 and June 10, 2021.

While most people who recover from COVID-19 improve within a few weeks, some people experience health issues for a long time. Even people who were initially asymptomatic may begin to expose them. Examples of symptoms include difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, difficulty breathing, cough, joint or muscle pain, fatigue, loss of smell, dizziness, and depression or depression. anxiety.

While some people may not take precautions or not get vaccinated because they think symptoms of COVID would be mild if they contracted it, the long COVID shows that even people with mild or asymptomatic cases can suffer from long term. Trying to avoid a long COVID, then, is a good reason to try not to catch COVID-19. This is especially true with the emergence and spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Long COVID devastates lives, professions and incomes. For example, Paul Garner, professor at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and editor-in-chief of the Cochrane Infectious Diseases Group has documented his long COVID experiencee for the British medical journal.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19, receiving treatment, and recovering, he had long symptoms of COVID. His symptoms included extremely sore calf, stomach ache, tinnitus, tingling, pain all over, shortness of breath, dizziness, arthritis in the hands.

An analysis of the recent poll results shows that learning these kinds of stories can motivate unvaccinated Americans. In the lengthy COVID investigation, 64% of Americans became more concerned about contracting COVID-19 from looking at testimonials.

Thirty-nine percent of those who were not vaccinated, including 31% who were reluctant to get vaccinated, were motivated to consider getting vaccinated. Testimonials were most effective among 18-29 year olds, Hispanics and city dwellers.

Fifty percent of Americans hesitant about the vaccine believe the message that “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to prevent COVID-19 and its potential long-term complications.”

As a public health physician and advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine, I found the survey results promising. They provide the evidence base to increase immunization and fight misinformation. What can public health officials do with this information? Here are four steps.

First, engage people with COVID and longtime survivors as vaccine advocates. One misleading aspect of this pandemic is that about 80% of those infected do not have any symptoms. This gives the false impression that COVID-19 is not as infectious, harmful or deadly as it actually is.

Moreover, even those who are asymptomatic can still develop a long COVID and this fact needs to be better publicized. The long COVID investigation has shown the power of the testimonies of patients. Governments, national public health institutes, civil society organizations and community organizations should take advantage of this.

It should start by identifying people with long-standing COVID who are willing to share their testimonials. COVID: help, the long-running UK-based COVID charity, created to support and give voice to people affected by Covid-19 across the UK, is a great organization to work with. The partnership with COVID: Aid will help identify those affected and help them share their stories.

Second, use the results of this survey to create targeted advocacy messages for all demographics. Such a message must be ambitious. It should not be designed to make target groups feel unworthy. Rather, the message should be to make them aspire to be vaccinated. It should educate the unvaccinated on the importance of getting vaccinated and ending the pandemic. Health advocates must seize this opportunity to end the pandemic.

Third, use social media as a medium for communicating testimonials and targeted advocacy messages. Reluctance to get vaccinated is quite common among young people who use social media because they think they won’t suffer much if they get it. Using social media in this way should involve working closely with social media companies and involving them in the design of the post.

Already Facebook, Twitter, Instagram are involved in the fight against disinformation and disinformation related to COVID-19. Their involvement should include sharing videos of people with longtime COVID sufferers talking about their symptoms, how they are coping with them, and the benefits of getting the vaccine.

Fourth, and related, use influencers to deliver lengthy testimonials on COVID social media. Globally, there are billions of social media users ruled by influencers. There are examples of social media influencers battling misinformation.

In Nigeria, the FactsMatterNG used Nollywood Celebrity Actress Kate Henshaw (2.3 million Instagram followers). In Indonesia, social media influencers were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Indonesian government has taken this route in the world’s largest Muslim country because of the belief that influencers will post their experience online and help spread the word that vaccines are safe, effective, and licensed under Islamic law.

Famous TV star Raffi Ahmad (54 million Instagram followers) shared his vaccination video and it has been seen over 3.7 million times. In the USA, American pop star Olivia Rodrigo (14.4 million Instagram followers) supports President Biden’s administration plan to encourage young people to get vaccinated.

In a White House video, Olivia and Dr Fauci read tweets and answered questions from young people about the COVID-19 vaccination. The first tweet they read was “If Olivia Rodrigo tells you to get vaccinated, you get vaccinatedThis tweet shows the power of social media influencers.

Long COVID will be here for a long time. Investigation shows that hearing testimonials from people with the disease and survivors can help reduce vaccine reluctance, so we need to take advantage of this and work to reduce the likelihood that more people will suffer from a lengthy COVID.

Dr. Ifeanyi McWilliams Nsofor graduated from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. He is Senior New Voices Fellow at the Aspen Institute and Senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity at George Washington University. Ifeanyi is the Director of Policy and Advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch.