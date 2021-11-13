What is tromethamine? It is used to stabilize Covid vaccines.

When the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 last month, the agency noted that the pediatric version would be a little different than that for adults: one-third the size, with a different pad for more stability.

The news sparked a wave of misinformation on social media about the new ingredient: Tris, or tromethamine.

The ingredient, however, has a proven track record in security. It is “a tampon commonly used in a variety of other vaccines and other FDA-approved biologics, including products for children,” the agency said in its statement. announce authorization of pediatric doses of Pfizer.

Such buffers “help maintain a vaccine’s pH (a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a solution) and its stability,” according to the FDA, which says the new formulation gives vaccine suppliers more flexibility for storage.