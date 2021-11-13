What is tromethamine? It is used to stabilize Covid vaccines.
When the Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 last month, the agency noted that the pediatric version would be a little different than that for adults: one-third the size, with a different pad for more stability.
The news sparked a wave of misinformation on social media about the new ingredient: Tris, or tromethamine.
The ingredient, however, has a proven track record in security. It is “a tampon commonly used in a variety of other vaccines and other FDA-approved biologics, including products for children,” the agency said in its statement. announce authorization of pediatric doses of Pfizer.
Such buffers “help maintain a vaccine’s pH (a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a solution) and its stability,” according to the FDA, which says the new formulation gives vaccine suppliers more flexibility for storage.
The pediatric dose of Pfizer also removes excess salt – sodium chloride and potassium chloride – according to Dr Sandra Fryhofer, the American Medical Association’s liaison with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immunization committee. Combined with the “tris buffer,” she said in an interview with WADA, the changes “make the vaccine more stable at normal refrigerator temperatures for longer periods. The vials of the children’s version can be used. stored unopened in regular refrigerators for up to 10 weeks.
The ingredient is not specific to doses of Pfizer’s pediatric Covid vaccine. Kit Longley, a spokesperson for Pfizer, said in an email on Saturday that the compound was being used in adult doses starting this month and that the manufacture and ingredient list were otherwise unchanged. Tromethamine is also used in Moderna’s Covid vaccine.
