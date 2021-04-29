What is our art doing in their capitals?

What do priceless works of art belong to – where they were created, where they were looted, or where they were ultimately sold and put into museums? I have already had the opportunity, on these pages, to explain why the binaries of East vs West clichés must give way to conceptions of art beyond artificial borders – only the very works of art that we love and celebrating must be able to reinvent our geographies.

Recently, I was reminded of this argument once again when a new book brought the issue of “Western art collections” back to “non-Western capitals” on the art and design pages of The New York Times.

Donna Stein’s book, The Empress and I: How an Ancient Empire Collected, Rejected and Rediscovered Modern Art, was published in February 2021. It received a detailed review in the New York Times a month later. .

Hired by the Empress of Art at Tehran’s Hidden Museum, reads the provocative title of the essay by veteran Iranian Times scholar Elaine Sciolino. “Donna Stein, in her memoir on settling scores, reveals how she helped Farah Diba Pahlavi create a museum whose collection is now valued at $ 3 billion.”

The problem is very simple. During the last years of the Pahlavi dynasty, Queen Farah Diba used her resources and privileges to procure a significant collection of modern and contemporary art in her country, which included masterpieces of European art. and American. They built a museum for this collection, but soon the revolution happened and the ruling regime changed. The Pahlavis did not take this collection with them when they left, as it did not belong to them. The new regime did not destroy this collection when they arrived, because it did not belong to them. The collection was and remains the collective treasure of a nation. Regimes come, regimes change, the nation remains constant.

It took some time for the revolutionary dust to settle, so the artwork in this museum was kept safe and locked. Finally, in 2005, they were again organized and presented to the public in a large exhibition. The museum reopened in January after a 32-month renovation with “an exhibition of conceptual photographs and selections of 700 works of art donated by the estate of a famous Iranian collector.” So what is the problem, you may be wondering.

At the center of all this fascination with the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art and its collections is the daunting question of why this important collection of “Western art” is in Tehran, rather than in London, Paris or New York.

“The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art is an astonishing haven of creativity in the middle of Iran,” other outlets have long argued, emphasizing the “surprising”. But why is it “surprising” for a Picasso, a Chagall or a Matisse to be in Tehran or Cairo rather than London or New York?

What do works of art belong to? Where they were created, sold, looted or museumized or where can they help us imagine a different geography, a different world?

Place of culture

It makes no difference if you read about the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in the New York Times, the BBC, or any other Western media organization – the subtext is always how “surprising” it is to find ” Western art “in” the East “” And especially in a largely and largely alienated country like Iran.

There is a feeling that the works of “Western art” that are housed or exhibited anywhere in the “East” are nothing more than “hostages” there. The American hostage crisis of 1979-1981 left such an indelible mark on the “Western” public sphere that this sentiment is even stronger when it comes to “Western art” collections in Iran.

This was fine for former Iranian queen Farah Diba, who, like most other upper-class women of her generation, made herself look like Audrey Hepburn, to collect “Western” artwork. But these bearded ayatollahs and their nefarious ideology? Could we trust them with “Western masterpieces” Surely Chagall, Picasso and Warhol, not only their art but themselves, are now “hostages” in Tehran.

“The East is the East and the West is the West, and the two will never meet,” as their infamous poet Rudyard Kipling once said. The presence of such museums hosting works of art “from the West” in the East offends their sensibilities. The East must stay in the East, the West must stay in the West. They should never meet, kiss, exchange glances. It is sacrilege. “The West” is untouchable, untranslatable, immutable, iconic.

Loot the world for “ Western museums ”

There is nothing weird, odd, or bizarre about a collection of European or North American art in Iran, India, or anywhere else in the world. They are perfectly safe, perfectly happy where they are, as safe as stolen objects from all over the world that are in “Western museums”.

Of course, the question can be reversed, but it is hardly: what are the massifs of Asian, African and Latin American art doing in European and North American museums, those that Europeans stole from their former colonies to create? and manage their museums?

European and North American museums are full of artifacts bought or stolen from all over the world. Yet this is rarely seen as a quirk or a problem in the “West”. What offends the eurocentrism of the colonizing imagination is the way in which Tehran or Cairo or Istanbul or Delhi could be, as it is, the cosmopolitan capitals of multi-faceted cultures.

There are many more Iranian, Arab, Asian, African and Latin American artifacts collecting dust in European and North American museums than the other way around. Paris, London, Amsterdam or New York have no exclusive claim to cosmopolitan worldliness on this planet. Mexico City, Istanbul, Cairo, Tehran, St. Petersburg, Delhi, Tokyo or Hong Kong each have equal or even greater historical claims on our planetary imaginations.

Pages of the Islamic world’s most valuable illustrated manuscripts were torn from their binding and sold to highest bidders in European and North American auction houses. Among these precious books is the priceless Shahnameh of the legendary Shah Tahmasp who had found his place in the hands of an American industrialist named Arthur A Houghton Jr who mercilessly tore them into pages and sold them to the highest bidder.

Houghton donated 78 of Shahnameh’s folios to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1972, and the rest he began selling worldwide, including a single folio which he sold in 1976 for $ 464,800 through Christie’s de London.

In 1994, a few torn pages from Shah Tahmasp’s Shahnameh were returned to Iran in exchange for a $ 20 million Willem de Kooning painting called Woman III. Give us back our art and we’ll give you yours – as if we were trading hostages.

Keep them where they are

It’s understandable to be outraged by the art that has been stolen from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. But at the same time, what do we prefer – that historic works of art be kept safely in “Western museums” or destroyed by ISIS in Syria or Iraq? We must never forget the cruel destruction of ancient and medieval sites, especially in the Syrian cities of Palmyra and Hatra, or countless other mosques, churches, monasteries, libraries and museums in the region at the hands of ISIS barbarians. . The equally barbaric Taliban did the same with the Bamiyan Buddha statues, shattering them to dust.

Who owns these priceless works of art, whether they are pages from the Shahnameh or paintings by Kooning? It no longer makes any difference, as long as they are kept in good conditions and made available to the public.

Artifacts must stay where they are, for they are both signs of the civilizations that created them and of the barbarities that stole, destroyed or abused them. Today, after all these bloody stories on this scorched earth, let’s do our best to preserve them.

There must be an international commission like UNESCO responsible for the security of these works of art and objects. This commission must not only keep them safe, but also ensure that they are accessible to the public, including artists, art historians and other researchers. If the museums and galleries that own these works of art and objects want to create books about these collections and sell them at very high prices, all the power is given to them. But they should also be required to give a free copy to a public library for every copy they sell at full price.

Works of art will perish into oblivion if they are not publicly exhibited, loved, admired, criticized, celebrated, questioned and preserved for posterity with generations of critical reflections on their origins, provenance, vicissitude and the aura of authenticity that they gain and lose well. beyond their immediate location of creation.

A Picasso in Tehran is as powerful and beautiful as a Behzad in New York. Works of art, regardless of their creator, wherever they are now, should serve as tools to help us imagine and create a different geography, a healthier world.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.