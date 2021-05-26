What is happening in Belarus? Here are the basics.

the forced landing of a commercial flight on Sunday, seen by several countries as a hijacking of state, has placed Belarus and its strongman president, Alexander G. Lukashenko, in the global spotlight.

This happened less than a year after the Belarusians were encountered violent police repression when they protested against the results of an election that many Western governments ridiculed as a sham.

Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania was diverted to Minsk using the trick of a bomb threat, Western governments say in an attempt to stop Roman Protasevich, 26-year-old dissident journalist. In a video released by the government, he confessed to helping organize “mass unrest” last year, but friends say the confession was made under duress.