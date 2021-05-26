What is happening in Belarus? Here are the basics.
the forced landing of a commercial flight on Sunday, seen by several countries as a hijacking of state, has placed Belarus and its strongman president, Alexander G. Lukashenko, in the global spotlight.
This happened less than a year after the Belarusians were encountered violent police repression when they protested against the results of an election that many Western governments ridiculed as a sham.
Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania was diverted to Minsk using the trick of a bomb threat, Western governments say in an attempt to stop Roman Protasevich, 26-year-old dissident journalist. In a video released by the government, he confessed to helping organize “mass unrest” last year, but friends say the confession was made under duress.
For those who are trying to catch up, here is the background to help you keep up with the story at hand.
Who is the President of Belarus?
Mr Lukashenko was first elected in 1994. Outside observers felt it was a free and fair election, and he initially enjoyed broad support. But it’s hard to say exactly how popular it is now, as independent polls are mostly illegal and government polls are generally kept under wraps.
Many international observers believe that the recent elections were blatantly rigged. In the August elections last year, the government announced that Mr. Lukashenko had won 80 percent of the vote, which was widely seen as an unlikely outcome amidst the economic turmoil and mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic. Several opposition candidates have been imprisoned or exiled and international election observers have been excluded.
In 2005, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice called Belarus “the last real dictatorship in the heart of Europe,” and relations with the United States and several other Western countries are strained. The crisis has tested Lukashenko’s relations with Russia, which has offered strong support since last year’s elections but it is a complicated ally.
Read more about Mr. Lukashenko here.
Who is Roman Protasevich, the detained journalist?
Mr Protasevich is the co-founder and former editor of the Nexta channel on Telegram, a messaging app used by protesters to share information and organize protests.
After years as a freelance journalist, he fled to Lithuania in 2019, believing himself to be safe in the European Union. He has become a key figure in the opposition working for Nexta, practicing a form of journalism mixed with activism. He became more involved in organizing street protests after the August elections.
In November, Belarusian prosecutors indicted him under a law banning the organization of demonstrations that violate “social order”, and the security services put him on a list of accused terrorists, a felony punishable by capital punishment.
Read more about M. Protasevich here.
What happened during the protests?
In the three nights following the August 9 vote, police aggressively crushed largely peaceful protests with tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and batons. Internet access and mobile phone service have been largely closed.
A week after the vote, tens of thousands of protesters – by some estimates the crowd at 200,000 – converged in the center of Minsk, the capital, and called on Mr. Lukashenko to resign. Thousands of protesters have been arrested and videos of officers beating civilians have fueled anger. Some demonstrators threw stones at police officers.
The Greek Foreign Ministry called it a “state hijacking”. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called it an “act of state terrorism”.
President Biden called for Mr. Protasevich’s release, saying his arrest and the video he made under apparent duress were “shameful attacks on political dissent and press freedom.”
Belarus was effectively isolated, planes no longer flying towards Belarus or in its airspace. The European Union has called for sanctions, and President Biden ordered his team “to develop appropriate options to hold those responsible” to account.
Learn more about international tensions here, and the effect on air travel here.
Source link