What is driving the COVID lockdown protests?

Protesters around the world have taken to the streets in recent weeks to reject government-imposed COVID-19 lockdowns, as countries rush to vaccinate their most vulnerable groups and stem the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

With vaccination campaigns underway in dozens of countries, several governments have reintroduced or extended severe restrictions on travel, business and much of public life to contain the virus.

Since the beginning of the year, large scale anti-lockdown demonstrations leading to arrests took place in cities across Europe, North America and the Middle East, the latest in a wave of protests that first erupted in March last year, when the governments initially imposed restrictions.

Anti-mask protesters and coronavirus skeptics attend anti-COVID freedom march in Krakow, Poland [File: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

In the Netherlands, there have been more than 500 arrests nationwide in connection with violent protests against the introduction of a lockdown and a nighttime curfew at the end of January, the first in the European country since World War II. Last weekend, anti-lockdown protests took place in Belgium, Austria, Hungary, France, Spain and Denmark.

The protests have taken different forms from country to country, but experts have identified some common factors motivating protesters across the world.

Economic difficulties

The lockouts have been financially devastating for millions of people who could not work and lost their income. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), unemployment has skyrocketed in major economies since the start of the pandemic. The IMF estimates that the world economy shrank 4.4% in 2020, the worst drop since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Governments in Western countries have cushioned the blow by providing some relief to those who cannot work remotely and to businesses that have had to shut down. Some recent protests in Europe have focused on supporting specific sectors of the economy, including the hospitality and culture sectors, which have been hit hard by the lockdowns.

But the financial impact of lockdowns has been felt the hardest in developing economies, where people are less likely to be able to work remotely and where individuals and businesses are less likely to have enough savings to. cover losses.

Protester gestures during protest against lockdown and deteriorating economic conditions, amid spread of coronavirus in Tripoli, Lebanon [File: Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]

Lebanon was already suffering from a financial and economic crisis when the pandemic hit and its economy is expected to contract 19.2% in 2020 and an additional 13.2% this year, according to the World Bank.

After the government imposed a strict lockdown in January, the demonstrators took to the streets of Tripoli demanding that the government provide more financial support to citizens.

“We are angry, the government has taken us to the extreme,” Yahya al-Hassan, a doctor who participated in the protests in Tripoli, told Al Jazeera.

“They decided to impose a lockdown without providing any help or support.”

Financial difficulties have also fueled protests in Latin America, with protests taking place in Peru and Mexico in recent weeks after the lockdowns were imposed.

According to official statistics, the Mexican economy shrank 8.5% in 2020, the biggest drop in a year since 1932 and the second consecutive year of economic contraction.

Over the past year, Mexico has seen several protests against lockdowns of retail and hospitality workers and street vendors. Protests resumed in January, when restaurant workers in Mexico City protested a new lockdown and some businesses reportedly opened in defiance of the restrictions. New protests took place in the city on Thursday.

Restaurant workers knock on jars to protest the COVID-19 lockdown that has suspended limited restaurant seating and returned to take out and deliver only in Mexico City [Eduardo Verdugo/AP Photo]

“[In Mexico City] many people who protested come out because of [distress]Said Marissa Torres, psychologist and Gestalt teacher in Mexico.

“[Many] people want to go to work, sell, work in their business, [many] people live from day to day, they have no savings, they find themselves homeless, in debt, [so they respond by] Protestant.

Lack of control

Dr Josh Klapow, a clinical psychologist, told Al Jazeera that the protests and unrest were in part fueled by the protesters’ feeling of lack of control and distress over the disruption to their lives caused by the lockdowns, as well as by confusion about the risks posed. by the virus.

“When people feel like they are out of control of a situation, or when they feel uncertain, they tend to become more distressed,” Klapow said.

“The other [part] What is also a challenge is that this virus is so variable for so many people and in many ways mimics the diseases that we are used to having and recovering from.

“It creates a lot or a misinterpretation of risks. What a lot of people are trying to come to terms with is why are you restricting my life when it’s no worse than what we’re all used to, ”he added.

Citizens join traders’ protest in Piazza Plebiscito against COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Italian government of Giuseppe Conte [File: Manuel Dorati/NurPhoto/Getty Images]

Exploiting uncertainty

Since the start of the pandemic, health misinformation has spread online. Conspiracy theories regarding the origins of the virus, possible cures, and measures to contain its spread have been shared and seen around the world.

Some political leaders, including former US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, have used their vast reach on social media platforms to amplify disinformation, casting doubt on the expert advice of health officials from their countries.

Misinformation has also surfaced during lockdown protests, where various groups of people, including conspiracy theorists and so-called anti-vaxxers, who oppose the use of vaccines, have sought to exploit the uncertainty surrounding the virus and vaccines as an opportunity to strengthen their support.

Conspiracy theories were dominant during anti-lockdown protests in Europe late last year and have recently resurfaced protests in Germany and the United Kingdom. Piers Corbyn, the brother of the former Labor Party leader, led anti-lockdown protests in London and is focused towards a police investigation into leaflets comparing COVID-19 vaccinations with the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz.

A man holds a sign in front of the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square during an anti-lockdown protest in London [File: John Sibley/Reuters]

Many of the conspiracy theories that have proliferated follow one of two great unfounded narratives. The first is that COVID-19 is a hoax, the disease does not exist or is no worse than the seasonal flu, and governments have fabricated the crisis to increase their power. The second is that the virus was intentionally released as part of a conspiracy by governments and businesses to increase their power.

Meanwhile, some conspiracy theories have adapted pre-existing ideas promoted by anti-vaxxers, including the baseless notion that vaccinations are part of a government plot to control people.

A recent UK survey conducted by the University of Bristol and King’s College London found that 8% of respondents believe “Bill Gates wants a mass coronavirus vaccination program so he can microchip people.”

Klapow stressed the importance for governments of providing clear and consistent messages about the coronavirus, lockouts and vaccines to build trust among residents.

“Lack of consistency, uncertainty and belief or confidence in the messenger are universal factors. All of this creates distress and anxiety in human beings, ”said Dr Klapow.

“What changes are these factors, so what is the uncertainty from country to country, how restrictive is the message… or… harsh, and where is the message coming from and do we trust that? message?” he added.