What is a super typhoon and why are they so dangerous?

It was a record week for global hurricanes as powerful storms hit the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean basins, leaving scientists to wonder if they are harbingers of a more destructive climate-warmed future or if they are outliers that test the limits – but stay within – the realm of normal variability.

Super Typhoon Goni left traces of destruction on several small islands in the Philippines on Sunday, with winds estimated at 195 miles per hour. It was the strongest storm ever to hit land, according to measurements by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center and the Common Typhoon Warning Center. Fortunately, Gomi missed the densely populated Manila and surrounding areas. It is expected to hit Vietnam with heavy rains and less winds late Thursday.

And in the Caribbean, Category 4 hurricane Eta hit the Nicaraguan coast on Tuesday with winds of 145 mph, causing “a life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash floods and landslides. of ground ”in parts of Central America, according to a Tuesday morning notice by the NOAA Hurricane Center. Nicaraguan emergency officials have issued an evacuation order for the entire coastline, and the area is expected to be doused with 35 inches of rain by Sunday.

Hurricane Eta is the 28th named storm of 2020 in the Atlantic Basin, tying the record set in 2005.

The reason the two storms were so strong and so late is that the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans have remained warm this year, says John knaff, a meteorologist at the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, NOAA at Colorado State University. “The Atlantic season is a prototype of what happens when sea surface temperatures are very warm,” Knaff says. “You have more energy to make storms really strong.”

Meteorologically, typhoons and hurricanes are the same phenomenon; it is simply traditional to call them typhoons in the western Pacific or hurricanes in the eastern Pacific or the Atlantic. They start out as storms that pass over warm surface water, at least 80 degrees Fahrenheit, up to 150 feet deep. These storms suck water from the ocean’s surface, which evaporates into the air. As they rise, the water vapor condenses to form droplets, releasing more energy, while low pressure under the ascending air masses brings in an additional influx of air. A tropical storm officially turns into a hurricane when these counterclockwise winds reach 74 miles per hour. Meteorologists applied the designation “super” to Typhoon Goni after reaching wind speeds of 150 miles per hour.

Earlier this year, NOAA officials predicted that 26 named hurricanes would form in the Atlantic, with between three and six classified as “major” and university research teams separately. predicted an “overactive” hurricane season. So far in 2020, five of the 28 storms have been major. “I was skeptical at the start of the season in the Atlantic,” Knaff says. “But it was quite spectacular.”

In contrast, NOAA meteorologists predicted a slower than normal storm season in the Pacific, and although Super Typhoon Goni was significant, this forecast was generally correct.

Knaff is an observational meteorologist who studies the environmental conditions that cause hurricanes. Others, like Kerry Emanuel, study how climate change is causing major storms like Goni and Eta to form, and how this may change in the future as air and ocean temperatures continue to rise. “What’s interesting is that we’ve been breaking all kinds of records in general over the last decade,” says Emanuel, professor of atmospheric sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Globally, seven of the 10 most severe storms to make landfall have occurred since 2006, according to NOAA’s Historical Hurricane Traces (IBTrACS) database. This is based on federal records dating back to the 1930s. Prior to Typhoon Goni, 20 Category 5 super typhoons with winds of at least 160 km / h had hit the Philippines since 1952. It is almost as if the limit of speed was raised during big storms, says Emanuel.

Researchers are improving to refine global climate models that predict the weather patterns we’ll see as carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere continue to rise and the Earth nears the expected two degrees Celsius of warming. ‘here the middle of the century. In fact, a recent report from United Nations World Meteorological Organization says the planet’s vital signs have barely been slowed by the economic freeze from the pandemic, and the world is on track to experience the hottest five years on record. Warmer air temperatures mean that the atmosphere retains more water vapor from the oceans, water vapor that turns into rain from hurricanes. At the same time, storms draw more thermal energy from warm surface waters to fuel their development – the warmer the water, the stronger the storm.