What Indonesian local elections mean for national politics

Posters of rival tickets for the mayor of Depok, a suburban town 40 minutes by train south of Jakarta where many of its 2.4 million residents work.Credit: Warief D. Basorie

JAKARTA, December 8 (IPS) – In just over a day, on December 9, Indonesia is holding 270 simultaneous local elections for executive office. This concerns nine of the 34 governors of the republic, 224 out of 416 regent (district chiefs) and 37 of the 98 mayors. The poll was originally scheduled for September 23 but the independent KPU (General Elections Commission) postponed the date to December 9 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this batch of local polls, 105 million Indonesians aged 17 and over in this country of 268 million people are eligible to vote.

Like the national presidential election, local office elections have been fiercely contested since the end of President Soeharto’s 32-year authoritarian rule in 1998.

During his extended rule, Soeharto appointed governors, mayors and district leaders across the country to maintain unopposed power through loyalty in office. Many serving military officers obtained such appointments in accordance with the time dual function (dual function) concept of the armed forces. The uniformed personnel had both a military role and a socio-political role.

In post-Soeharto Indonesia, with the adoption of a democratic electoral bill, the president no longer makes such arbitrary appointments. In addition, the practice of the dual function has ceased. Now the race for public legislative and executive functions is very competitive.

Dynasty

What has attracted attention in this electoral cycle is not so much how the scourge of the coronavirus affects the electoral process, but more the people in the running. The decision of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s first son to enter the political arena has drawn public attention and apprehension.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the eldest of Jokowi’s two sons, is running for mayor of Surakarta, Jokowi’s hometown in central Java and where he himself was mayor.

At present, 117 chiefs and deputy chiefs of local government in Indonesia are bound by a dynasty-building relationship.

The Constitutional Court allows politics by affinity, notes Khoirunnisa Nur Agustyati, executive director of election watchdog Perludem, the Association for Elections and Democracy.

“What must be done is that its bad effects must be avoided where the competition space becomes uneven,” she said.

The Depok City Election Commission banner calls on residents to vote for mayor on December 9, 2020. The upper middle line in Bahasa Indonesia reads: Let’s vote for Depok City. Credit: Warief D. Basorie

“It is not uncommon for longtime party cadres to be beaten by those who are related to the party elite. It is certainly unhealthy for democracy. Internal party reform must be undertaken to allow recruitment with integrity, ”she said.

“The principle of meritocracy with the aspects of dignity and competence is an absolute condition for supporting a quality candidate,” says political communication specialist Mr. Jamiluddin Ritonga of Esa Unggul University.

The development of party cadres is important. Give at least 10 years before a party cadre can run for executive or legislative office, insists political communications lecturer Emrus Sihombing at Pelita Harapan University.

Political corruption

Corruption is on the watchdog radar screens.

Applicants may need $ 1.5 million to $ 7.5 million for their individual campaigns, depending on one estimate. Applicants short of cash can get help from political financiers. If the candidate wins, the financier demands reimbursement in the form of trade concessions.

Elected officials have been caught up in political corruption. The KPK (Corruption Eradication Commission) detected and prosecuted 21 governors involved in corruption from 2004 to July 2020. During the same period, 122 district heads, mayors, deputy district heads and deputy mayors were also trapped.

Stationary democracy

Single ticket contests are also a hot issue. This is when a candidate does not face any challenger. KPU has identified 25 such tickets. The electoral law stipulates that a party or a coalition can present a candidate if it holds at least 20% of the legislative seats won in the previous elections.

Let’s say that the mayoral candidate obtains the support of parties which jointly hold more than 80% of the seats in the local legislature. Thus, all the remaining parties together do not have the minimum 20% seats to support a rival ticket. When this happens, that single ticket competes with a empty box (empty box).

If the empty box wins the contest, the local KPU office would hold a new election that would have more than one ticket.

An empty box won the Makassar mayor’s contest in a 2018 local election. The KPU Makassar office is holding a second election this year with four tickets.

Single ticket voting does not promote democracy because democracy thrives and thrives through competition.

With the failure of political parties to promote meritocracy, corruption and unchallenged electoral contests, Indonesian democracy is failing to move forward.

Importance

Indonesian democracy is imperfect. The local election process is lacking. However, the importance of local elections in Indonesia is that they are a testing ground for national leadership. Surakarta city mayor Jokowi successfully ran for governor of Jakarta in 2012. Two years later, in 2014, Jokowi ran for president and won.

The winners of the local elections can run for president in 2024. The first runners are the governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan, the governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil and the central Java Ganjar Pranowo.

Competition would be fierce with figures established at national level. One is Prabowo Subianto, Jokowi’s opponent in 2014 and 2019. Another is businessman and former deputy governor of Jakarta Sandiaga Uno who was deputy governor of Prabowo in 2019. The third is the president of the DPR Puan Maharani.

Puan is the daughter of Megawati Sukarnoputri, general chairwoman of the struggling Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI-P), the largest party in parliament. Megawati was the country’s fifth president (2001-2004). Puan is also the granddaughter of the founding father and first president of Indonesia, Sukarno. If Puan is successful, she would be a third generation dynastic president in the making.

Warief Djajanto Basorie is an instructor, Dr Soetomo Press Institute (LPDS), Jakarta

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram