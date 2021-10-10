“What have we done with democracy? A decade later, the Arab Spring is withering

TUNIS, Tunisia – For about three months after the Tunisians overthrown their dictator in January 2011 in an eruption of protest which electrified the Arab world, Ali Bousselmi felt only “pure happiness”.

The decade that followed, in which Tunisians adopted a new constitution, gained freedom of speech and voted in free and fair elections, brought Mr. Bousselmi his own rewards. He co-founded a gay rights group – an impossibility before 2011, when the gay scene was forced into hiding deep underground.

But like the revolution great hopes curdled in political chaos and economic failureMr. Bousselmi, like many Tunisians, said he was starting to wonder if his country would be better off with a single ruler, powerful enough to get things done.

“I wonder, what have we done with democracy? Said Mr. Bousselmi, 32, executive director of Mawjoudin, meaning “We exist” in Arabic. “We have corrupt MPs, and if you go out on the streets you can see people can’t even afford a sandwich. And then suddenly there was a magic wand saying things were going to change.