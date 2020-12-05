What Happens in the U.S. Elections in 500 Words

California certifies its final vote with Biden as the winner, while Trump heads to Georgia before the second round of the Senate.

California, the most populous state in the United States, has certified its election results, naming 55 voters who pledged to vote for President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Certification on Friday in the Democratic stronghold is the latest milestone in a presidential competition that has brought heightened drama like never before to the country’s idiosyncratic – and historically mundane – election administration.

Along with California, Biden currently has 279 promised voters, on top of the 270 electoral votes needed to win, the Associated Press news agency said. He is expected to win a total of 306 electoral votes.

the The electoral college is made up of voters from each state, roughly proportional to the population. In most cases, all voters in a state have committed or are required by law to vote for the candidate who has won the most votes in that state.

While Biden has been reliably predicted to win the election for weeks, his victory will not be official until after the Electoral College vote on December 14 and that vote will be approved by Congress on January 6.

Biden is then expected to be sworn in on January 20, when President Donald Trump’s term ends.

Trump, meanwhile, continued to refuse to concede and remained stubborn in his baseless claims that the election was tainted with widespread fraud.

A number of lawsuits and a recount in Wisconsin have failed to bring Trump closer in his extremely long attempt to overturn the results. State election officials, federal judges, and people appointed by Trump’s own administration have repeatedly said there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

Attempts to convince Republican state lawmakers to challenge the election results have also proved unsuccessful for Trump.

Yet on Friday, Trump’s campaign started another trial, the latter in Georgia, in an attempt to challenge more than 100,000 votes in the state.

On November 20, after a full recount of all the ballots, Georgia certified Biden as the winner by a margin of over 12,000 votes. A subsequent recount demanded by the Trump campaign at the expense of state taxpayers currently shows Biden holding his lead.

But the president’s most recent trial alleges “massive irregularities, errors and potential fraud” have taken place in the state.

If the legal challenge should not succeed, there is evidence the president’s claims could prevent Republicans from voting in the second round of the US Senate in Georgia, which will ultimately decide which party controls the influential chamber.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in a park near Atlanta to call for a boycott of the vote, citing allegations of Trump fraud.

The president is expected to travel to Georgia late Saturday night to back Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are running against Democratic candidates John Ossof and Raphael Warnock respectively.

Biden also plans to travel to Georgia, which has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, in the coming days to bolster support for the party’s Senate candidates.

Monday is the last day for Georgian residents to register to vote.