What governments should learn from climate activists

Georgina Wabano and her mother cook traditional meals for school children in Peawanuck, ON, December 18, 2019: © 2019 Daron Donahue

November 15 (IPS) – Shantha Rau Barriga is director of disability rights and strategic development manager at Human Rights Watch “Nothing for us without us” – was the call of indigenous rights defender Ghazali Ohorella of the Alifuru people in the Moluccas Islands, Indonesia during a climate summit panel in Glasgow.

This plea was echoed by many activists from groups marginalized by systemic oppression whom I met in COP26: young activists, women, People with Disabilities, the elderly, refugees, people in the South – who are all the most affected but who have contributed the least to the climate crisis.

These experts spoke firsthand about the impacts of the climate crisis on their communities, the ongoing struggle to make their voices heard and the concrete actions needed to resolve this existential crisis that affects us all.

Instead of silencing these voices, governments should listen to them and learn from them.

The slogan I heard from Ohorella has long been used by disability rights advocates and the session reminded me of the negotiations for the United Nations Treaty on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which was adopted in 2006.

During this process, I saw first-hand the benefits of inclusion. Governments have come to respect and recognize the expertise of people with lived experience of disability, which has led to major advances in their rights. It also led to a change in mentalities, where people with disabilities were no longer seen as objects of charity, but as rights holders.

Fifteen years later, climate activists at the COP spoke about the mismatch between the knowledge held by those with lived experience and the governments sitting around the table making decisions on their behalf. Activists like Gabriele Peters from British Columbia and Ayakha Melithafa from South Africa urged world leaders to work with and learn from them.

We need to listen and integrate this know-how to build the kind of system change we need to respond to the climate crisis, with fairness. For example, involving women in local forest management has had positive effects on both livelihoods and conservation. This is already happening in Indonesia and Brazil.

Around the world, women farmers represent nearly half of the agricultural workforce and produce up to 80 percent of food crops in developing countries, yet in many countries women have less access to resources, such as land rights, credit, markets, education and technology.

By leveling the playing field through legal reforms, targeted investments and increased meaningful participation of women, according to Project draw, a resource for climate solutions, closes yields will increase and there is less pressure to deforest. Ensuring that women are included in the design and implementation of climate planning would increase the chances of success.

Overall, lands held and safely managed by indigenous peoples have also lower deforestation rates as comparable areas, testifying to their successful forest management practices. Advancing the rights of marginalized groups – an emergency in itself – has major climate benefits for the planet.

Not all the impacts of climate change can be solved with new technologies. Frontline communities with in-depth knowledge of their lands are also implementing successful adaptation strategies. In Australia, first responders learn from Indigenous people, who reduce the risk of bushfires by reducing fuel levels on the forest floor. In Mexico, farmers affected by increasingly prolonged droughts and declining crop yields are development revolutionary solutions to restore the productivity of degraded lands.

In Canada, some First Nations to keep strong traditional food sharing networks that have helped tackle climate food loss by sharing crops with at-risk community members, while others have to build community science programs that monitor the impacts of climate change on their environment.

Frontline communities are also development healing practices to deal with grief caused by the permanent loss or alteration of ecological features that once supported livelihoods and cultural practices. Artists are also leading the movement from artistic expression to policy change. As the climate crisis weighs more and more on mental health, especially among young people, we must support the arts, culture, and healing advanced by climate and environmental justice and indigenous rights movements.

Meaningful participation in decision-making processes that affect the lives of citizens is not just a demand, it is a right. While the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and Paris Agreement recognize the importance of participation, including a “country-led, gender-sensitive, participatory and fully transparent approach” to adaptation, states (and the COP organizers) do not meet these requirements. For indigenous peoples, their free, prior and informed consent is required for successful implementation.

As Ridhima pandey, a young climate activist from India, told us this week: “If we really want to treat the climate crisis as a crisis, it is really important that governments, organizations and activists all come together to start taking concrete measures.

Wise words from a 14-year-old. Will governments listen?