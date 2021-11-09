What gets voters moving
Political experts often speak of swing voters as if they were high-end commuters, like “soccer moms” or “office park dads”. And some are. But many are blue collar workers. They are the successors of the so-called Reagan Democrats, who let Republicans win the White House in the 1980s and Democrats take it over in the 1990s.
This century, the blue collar voters swing helped elect Barack Obama twice, Donald Trump once and Joe Biden in 2020. They were also instrumental in congressional and state elections, including in virginia last week.
In today’s polarized political atmosphere, many college graduates obsessively follow politics – almost as if it were a sport – and identify with one of two parties. Many working-class voters, on the other hand, vote for both parties and Sit some elections.
Determining what makes these swing voters move is a critical issue in American politics. It became a urgent question for the Democratic Party, which struggles to win workers’ votes in many places, some of which Asian and latino communities.
This morning, a new creative poll exploring these questions is released. He asks working-class respondents – defined as people without a bachelor’s degree – to choose between two hypothetical candidates. Candidates are described both personally (their gender, race and job category) and politically (including an audio clip in which they speak from their views).
A central conclusion is that infrequent voters are not a huge Democratic constituency just begging to be inspired by a sufficiently progressive economic message. “It’s just a fantasy,” Bhaskar Sunkara, the founding editor of Jacobin, a socialist magazine and one of the poll’s sponsors, told me, “and it’s a fantasy we got ourselves into- same engaged. ” (In fairness, many other people, including Asset well, me – believed the same misplaced idea.)
Rather, the poll finds that swinging working-class voters have a flurry of progressive and conservative views. “To mobilize these voters, it will take a lot of grassroots organizing, especially more union-centered organization,” Sunkara said. “There is no simple programmatic solution” – for either side.
Below, I review the themes of the poll, focusing on those interviewees who said they did not favor either party. About 33% of them voted for Trump last year and 22% voted for Biden, with the rest voting for a third or not voting.
YouGov, a leading non-partisan pollster, conducted the poll, working with Jacobin and the Center for Working-Class Politics, a new progressive group.
Politics is not all about problems
Nothing produced a more positive response from survey respondents than hearing that a candidate was a small business owner. It offered a bigger boost than any political stance or demographic, and it was popular among black, Latino, and white respondents.
Voters also had positive feelings towards the candidates listed as teachers, Veterans or construction workers. The lawyers did less well, and the CEOs of the Fortune 500 did the worst of all.
It’s a reminder that big business and small business have very different images – and that Trump’s victory depended on selling himself as a brash entrepreneur rather than a bland business leader like Mitt Romney.
The race is undeniably upsetting
Many black working-class voters are drawn to candidates who focus on racial justice – by promising to “end systemic racism”, for example. Many white working class voters are put off by these same positions. There is no easy race answer for the Democratic Party, given that it must attract a multiracial coalition to win.
But the political costs of an ethnic identity-focused campaign message seem significantly greater than the benefits, Sunkara said. Of five sound clips from different candidates presented to respondents, the worst performing is the one that pollers have described internally as “moderate awakening.” Its first sentence sounds like something out of a corporate mission statement:
Our unity is our strength and our diversity is our power. But for too long, vested interests have blocked critical progress in tackling systemic racism, climate change and access to affordable health care. We need creative leaders who will fight for our values, listen to the experts and bring about real change.
Populism is popular
The second best-performing sound clip was what pollsters internally called “Republican”. He warned that “freedom is threatened by radical socialists, arrogant liberals and dangerous foreign influences”.
Yet the most successful soundtrack was that of the “progressive populist”. It was as pugnacious as the Republican entry, but with different targets:
This country belongs to all of us, not just the super rich. But for years, Washington politicians have turned their backs on the people who work for a living. We need tough leaders who will not give in to millionaires and lobbyists, but who will fight for good jobs, good wages and guaranteed health care for every American.
Populism has its limits
Swinging working-class voters tend to favor generous versions of Medicare, Social Security, and other universal government benefits, polls show. But they also responded positively in this poll to candidates vaguely promising to “cut government spending.”
And while Democratic-leaning working-class voters liked the “Medicare for All” message, swinging working-class voters preferred candidates who instead promise to “increase access to affordable health care. “.
Americans are especially progressive on the economy, but Democrats can still go too far to the left on these issues.
You can read full survey results here. (If you do, note that the beginning of the report focuses on a group of working class Democrat-leaning voters – who are relevant to the primary elections – rather than the swing voters who have been the center of my attention. .)
