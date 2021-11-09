What gets voters moving

Political experts often speak of swing voters as if they were high-end commuters, like “soccer moms” or “office park dads”. And some are. But many are blue collar workers. They are the successors of the so-called Reagan Democrats, who let Republicans win the White House in the 1980s and Democrats take it over in the 1990s.

This century, the blue collar voters swing helped elect Barack Obama twice, Donald Trump once and Joe Biden in 2020. They were also instrumental in congressional and state elections, including in virginia last week.

In today’s polarized political atmosphere, many college graduates obsessively follow politics – almost as if it were a sport – and identify with one of two parties. Many working-class voters, on the other hand, vote for both parties and Sit some elections.

Determining what makes these swing voters move is a critical issue in American politics. It became a urgent question for the Democratic Party, which struggles to win workers’ votes in many places, some of which Asian and latino communities.