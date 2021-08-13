World
What future for Afghanistan as the Taliban rise again? – India time
I ACCEPT: Afghanistan is on the brink and the country’s security forces have all but collapsed after being beaten by a Taliban offensive that they could not stop.
To add to his misfortunes, Washington announced its intention to evacuate its nationals in I accept, a symbolic and chaotic end of the American presence after nearly two decades of conflict.
With the Taliban controlling the vast majority of the country’s towns and rural areas, and the Afghan security forces largely defeated, here are some questions and answers that may help explain the current situation:
The Taliban never hesitated to say what they wanted: the complete resurrection of their Islamic emirate which ruled from 1996 to 2001.
A lot of scans and scratchings have gone into how exactly they would achieve their goal – through chatter, brute force, or a mixture of the two.
In the end, their military strategy proved sufficient: to overwhelm government forces with multi-front attacks against targets across the country.
To do so, they first had to get America’s boots off the ground – which they did by making a deal with war-tired Washington and pledging not to hit American targets in exchange for their withdrawal.
Part of the deal also meant that Washington was pressuring the Afghan government to release thousands of Taliban prisoners – most of whom immediately joined the fray.
With such stunning successes over the past eight days, the Taliban can now have the confidence to offer the government the possibility of unconditional surrender.
If Kabul retreats, expect the Taliban to push towards the capital with force.
There is no doubt that books will be published and lectures given for years, if not decades, on this subject – what exactly went wrong with the Afghan security forces?
Corruption, unwillingness to fight, and the vacuum created by the US exit likely all played a role in the final demise of the Afghan army.
For years, the US government has published reports detailing the vast amounts of corruption within the Afghan security forces.
Commanders regularly pocketed money for their troops, sold weapons on the black market, and lied about the number of soldiers in their ranks.
Afghan forces were also completely dependent on American air power – from logistics to strikes to maintenance.
And to make matters worse, the security forces never had much effective leadership.
They were micromanaged by presidential palace civilians with little military experience, or ignored by aging generals who seemed more involved in minor political fighting than in the larger war at hand.
The US-trained commando units were the hope, but ultimately they weren’t enough to take on all the fighting.
The Taliban have the upper hand in everything.
The government now only controls three major cities and is unlikely to have the logistical manpower to organize a successful defense of the capital.
The Taliban are moving quickly towards Kabul and reports suggest their fighters are advancing on the northern and southern flanks of the capital.
The United States and the international community are most likely pressuring the Taliban and the Afghan government to come to an agreement.
But the Taliban ultimately hold all the cards.
