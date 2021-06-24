What else Hong Kong has lost, readers ask as newspaper forced to close

HONG KONG – Readers lined up in the rain to purchase copies of the final edition of Apple Daily. They rushed to archive his articles online before his website went blank. Other local media outlets covered their homepages with reports of the publication’s demise, even as editors questioned where the new boundaries lie.

Hours after Apple Daily, one of Hong Kong’s most widely read and independent news outlets, was forced to close Amid mounting government pressure, many of the town’s residents were scrambling to preserve as much of its heritage as they could. The newspaper printed its latest edition on Thursday after a raid on its newsroom, arresting editors and freezing its bank accounts left it the biggest casualty yet in an aggressive campaign Beijing’s campaign against Hong Kong’s once-free news media.

As the newspaper put its latest edition to bed, hundreds of supporters gathered in front of its seat in the rain, waving their cell phone lights and chanting “Support Apple Daily until the end!” “

From a balcony, newspaper employees turned on their own lights, shouting, “Thank you for your support! Someone inside the newsroom stuck a defiant message on the window that read in bold, “You can’t kill us all.