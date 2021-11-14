What does the Glasgow Climate Pact contain?

Nearly 200 countries have agreed to adopt the Glasgow Climate Pact, after more than two weeks of intense negotiations, with the UK – the host of the talks – saying the deal would keep international hopes for avoid the worst impacts of global warming.

Here are the greatest achievements of the OK:

Raise ambition

The agreement recognizes that the commitments made by countries so far to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that heat the planet are nowhere near sufficient to prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial temperatures.

In an attempt to tackle this problem, he calls on governments to strengthen these targets by the end of next year, rather than every five years, as previously required.

Failure to set and meet more stringent emission reduction targets would have enormous consequences. Scientists say going beyond a 1.5 ° C rise would trigger extreme sea level rise and catastrophes, including crippling droughts, monstrous storms and wildfires far worse than those seen in the past. the world is already suffering.

“I think today we can say with credibility that we have kept 1.5 (degrees Celsius) within reach,” said Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 summit. “But her pulse is weak, and we will only survive if we keep our promises.”

Targeting fossil fuels

The pact includes for the first time language that calls on countries to reduce their dependence on coal and remove fossil fuel subsidies, measures that would target energy sources that scientists say are the main drivers of climate change. of human origin.

The wording was controversial, however.

Just before the Glasgow accord was adopted, India called for the deal to call on countries to “phase out” rather than “phase out” relentlessly. This minor word change triggered a lot of angst in the plenary hall, but delegations accepted the request to save the deal.

The wording of the agreement on “inefficient subsidies” retained the wording of “phase-out”.

But questions remain about how to define “relentlessly” and “ineffective”.

Payments to poor and vulnerable countries

The deal has helped advance the demands of poor and vulnerable countries that the rich countries responsible for most emissions pay.

The agreement, for example, “urges developed country parties to at least double their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation to developing country parties from 2019 levels by 2025.”

It also, for the first time, made reference to so-called “loss and damage” in the cover section of the agreement. Loss and damage refers to the costs that some countries are already facing due to climate change, and these countries have been asking for payment to help them cope for years.

As part of the deal, however, developed countries have essentially just agreed to continue discussions on the subject.

Rules for global carbon markets

Negotiators also reached a rule-setting deal for carbon markets, potentially unlocking trillions of dollars for forest protection, building renewable energy facilities and other climate change projects. .

Companies as well as countries with extensive forest cover had been pushing for a strong deal on government-led carbon markets in Glasgow, hoping to legitimize the rapidly growing global voluntary offset markets.

Under the deal, certain measures would be implemented to ensure that credits were not double-counted against national emissions targets, but bilateral trade between countries would not be taxed to help finance the process. adaptation to climate – which was a major demand for less developed countries.

Negotiators also reached a compromise setting a deadline, with credits issued before 2013 not being carried over. This is to ensure that too many old credits do not flood the market and to encourage purchases instead of further emission reductions.

Additional offers

There were also a number of notable side agreements. The United States and the European Union have led a global methane reduction initiative in which around 100 countries have pledged to reduce their methane emissions by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.

The United States and China, the world’s two biggest carbon emitters, also announced a joint statement of cooperation on climate change measures, a deal that reassured observers of Beijing’s intention to ” accelerate its efforts to combat global warming after a long period of calm.

Businesses and investors also made a series of voluntary pledges that would phase out gasoline-powered cars, decarbonize air travel, protect forests and ensure more sustainable investments.