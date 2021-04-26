What do Apple’s new privacy settings mean to you?

The change will mean a new pop-up notification in some apps asking for permission to collect data that Apple says could be used to track users’ browsing habits in third-party apps.

Apple Inc will begin rolling out an update to its iOS operating system on Monday with new privacy controls designed to prevent digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users.

For Apple’s more than one billion iPhone users, the change will mean a new pop-up notification in some apps asking for their permission to collect data that Apple says could be used to track their browsing habits on websites. third-party applications and websites.

For businesses, the rules could lead to seismic shifts in the nearly $ 100 billion mobile advertising market if most iPhone users refuse to allow data collection, though the exact impact remains an issue. question, according to industry experts.

What is Apple doing?

Apple is asking app developers who want to collect a digital advertising ID from iPhone users to display a pop-up that says the app “would like permission to follow you on apps and websites owned by Apple. other companies ”, accompanied by an explanation from the developer application of the reasons for which the authorization is requested. Some mobile advertising analysts estimate that less than one in three users is likely to grant permission.

IPhone owners also have a ‘tracker’ menu in their phone’s privacy settings where they can turn off tracking for all apps on their phone with a single switch, or choose from which apps to tune in. authorization.

What does this mean for developers and advertisers?

Advertisers and app developers who sell ad inventory claim that if many iPhone users decline tracking, it will make the ad less effective. The advertising industry has a long history of collecting data on the surfing behavior of Internet users in order to serve advertisements, for example for clothing or cars, that may be of interest to users.

A reduction in user data pool could lead to lower sales for brands and lower ad revenue for mobile apps and publishers. Apple’s move deepened a rift with Facebook Inc, which said the change would hurt small businesses because it would hamper their ability to find local customers to target with ads profitably.

Why did Apple make this change?

Apple has said it wants to give its customers more control over the sharing of data collected about them by apps with third parties.

Can apps still collect data about iPhone users?

Yes, data collection is still allowed if it is set out in an app’s privacy policy. The changes only affect whether app developers share the data they collect with third parties, or mix their data with external data from third parties, to help target ads. Apple introduced privacy “nutrition labels” in its App Store to show users what data apps are collecting.

Will iPhone apps still have ads?

Yes, iPhone users can still see ads even if they decline the new pop-up, as long as those ads are targeted using data that the app developer has collected themselves. For example, a social network like Facebook can still target ads based on proprietary data such as which groups users join or which posts they like. But if Facebook wants to target ads based on data from third-party websites that users have used their Facebook credentials to log in to, it will need to request permission.