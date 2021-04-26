What Covid and Clear Skies Mean to Drink Water for 300 Million

Analyzing satellite remote sensing imagery, the researchers found that the concentrations of soot and other particles on snow and ice in the Indus Basin were down 30% in 2020 from the 20-year average. years.

An article describing the results has been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Mark Flanner, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Michigan who was not involved in the study, said the results made sense. “We know the air was extremely clean this year,” he said. “The shoe adapts to the foot.”

Dr Bair said the work has shown how behavioral changes, for whatever reason, can affect the water supply. Globally, about two billion people depend on snow and melting ice for their water. More generally, Dr Flanner said, the study is “further evidence that cleaning up the environment can have a wide variety of positive benefits that we may not be immediately aware of.

The study adds to a growing body of work on what one might call the side effects of the pandemic. Among other results, the researchers documented a overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a change in the schedule of energy consumption in locked up households, and even a increased eye injuries in children due to the widespread use of hand sanitizer.

Air quality readings “have turned terrible again” in Delhi, Dr Bair said. With the recent surge in Covid cases in India, Delhi and some other cities are back on lockdown, at least for a few weeks. But when the new stay-at-home orders are finally lifted, any effect of the pandemic on the Indus meltwater will likely only be temporary.