What Covid and Clear Skies Mean to Drink Water for 300 Million
Cleaner skies over South Asia that resulted from pandemic lockdowns last year likely affected the timing of snowmelt in the Indus River basin in Pakistan and India, researchers reported Monday.
The lockdowns reduced emissions of soot and other pollutants as people drove less and electricity generation, largely from coal, was reduced. This meant that less soot was deposited on the snow, where it absorbs sunlight, emits heat, and causes faster melting.
The cleaner snow in 2020 reflected more sunlight and didn’t melt as quickly, the researchers said. In all, this delayed runoff into the Indus River by more than one and a half cubic miles of meltwater, they calculated, similar to the volume of some of the largest reservoirs in the United States.
More than 300 million people depend on the Indus for water, much of which begins as snow in the high peaks of the Karakoram and other mountain ranges.
The timing of meltwater runoff in spring and summer can be critical in managing water supplies over time. In many parts of the world, climate change has affected this time, with warmer temperatures and a shift to more rain and less snow, causing more snow to melt sooner. Slower runoff can therefore be beneficial, helping reservoir managers store more water and maintain a steady flow throughout the year.
Ned Bair, a snow hydrologist at the University of California at Santa Barbara and the principal investigator, said that while they could not conclusively prove that the pandemic was the reason for the delay, “it seems unlikely that anything else would have led to this. “
India imposed a national lockdown at the end of March last year, which continued until early May. Many studies showed rapid improvements in air quality during this period, especially in and around Delhi, which is renowned for having some of the most unhealthy air in the world.
Anecdotal reports also suggested that the air over much of the subcontinent was cleaner. In Kathmandu, Nepal, for example, locals said they were able to see Mount Everest, 100 miles away, for the first time in decades.
Analyzing satellite remote sensing imagery, the researchers found that the concentrations of soot and other particles on snow and ice in the Indus Basin were down 30% in 2020 from the 20-year average. years.
An article describing the results has been published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Mark Flanner, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Michigan who was not involved in the study, said the results made sense. “We know the air was extremely clean this year,” he said. “The shoe adapts to the foot.”
Dr Bair said the work has shown how behavioral changes, for whatever reason, can affect the water supply. Globally, about two billion people depend on snow and melting ice for their water. More generally, Dr Flanner said, the study is “further evidence that cleaning up the environment can have a wide variety of positive benefits that we may not be immediately aware of.
The study adds to a growing body of work on what one might call the side effects of the pandemic. Among other results, the researchers documented a overall reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, a change in the schedule of energy consumption in locked up households, and even a increased eye injuries in children due to the widespread use of hand sanitizer.
Air quality readings “have turned terrible again” in Delhi, Dr Bair said. With the recent surge in Covid cases in India, Delhi and some other cities are back on lockdown, at least for a few weeks. But when the new stay-at-home orders are finally lifted, any effect of the pandemic on the Indus meltwater will likely only be temporary.
