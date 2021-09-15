What could an Evergrande default mean for China and beyond?

China Evergrande Group is deep in the red – to the tune of $ 300 billion. And concerns are growing that if he defaults on debt, it could spell disaster for the Chinese real estate market and send shockwaves through the world’s second-largest economy.

A calculation emerged even closer on Wednesday after Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the property developer may not be able to make the interest payments on some of its $ 300 billion in liabilities. next week and could also miss a principal payment. on at least one of its loans.

It’s the latest development in the real estate giant’s saga, which is closely watched in China and around the world.

Evergrande is currently the most indebted real estate developer in the world. The central question is whether the Chinese authorities plan to allow Evergrande’s creditors to suffer significant losses or whether the country’s communist government, which favors stability and control, will somehow intervene to avoid disorderly default and the damaging spillover effects it could trigger.

Here’s what you need to know about Evergrande and the impact its current financial situation could have on China and the global economy.

Start at the beginning. How long has Evergrande been in business?

Evergrande was founded in 1996 in the Chinese province of Guangzhou by Hui Ka Yan.

Hui graduated from college in 1982 and worked at a steel mill before founding Evergrande, according to Forbes, which puts his current net worth at $ 11.4 billion, making him the 53rd richest person in his career. list of 2021 billionaires and the 10th richest on its China Rich List. 2020.

The 62-year-old is currently the president of Evergrande.

Hui Ka Yan is the founder and chairman of China Evergrande group [File: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg]

How many projects does the company currently have?

Evergrande currently has 1,300 real estate projects in 280 cities in China, according to its website.

It has also spread to other industries including electric vehicle production, property management, film and television, theme park construction, life insurance, hospital, football club and the production of food, mineral water and infant formula.

Wow. And what is the magnitude of these other efforts?

The company’s property management arm, Evergrande Property Services, has about 2,800 projects in 310 cities across China, covering a total area of ​​more than 680 million square meters, according to the company’s website.

And its Evergrande New Energy Vehicle has set itself the ambitious goal of developing 14 models of electric vehicles ranging from sedans to sport utility vehicles and producing and selling five million a year by 2025 and five million by 2035. .

The company’s media company, Hengten Networks, includes a streaming platform known as Pumpkin Film which reported having 20.1 million paying subscribers as of the end of May, and a film and television production company called Ruyi Film.

Evergrande also has a sports team, Guangzhou Evergrande FC, which is one of the best-known football clubs in China. But it’s not a money maker: The company loses between $ 155 million and $ 310 million annually on its football-related projects, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Dan Wang and Daniel Fan wrote in a recent report.

Understood. So how much trouble does Evergrande have?

Some $ 300 billion, according to the liabilities listed by the company, and Evergrande’s inability to make timely payments on interest and principal on its loans worry investors inside and outside of the country. China.

It has also sparked protests among homebuyers, investors and even company staff who have come to Evergrande’s offices demanding that company officials meet with them.

Police and security officers stand outside the barricaded entrance to the China Evergrande Group headquarters in Shenzhen, China on September 14, as the company faces growing protests from home buyers, investors retail and even its own employees, raising the stakes for Beijing authorities as they try to prevent the real estate giant’s debt crisis from sparking social unrest [File: Bloomberg]

Ouch. What does Evergrande say?

Looks like things are going from bad to worse.

In a report (PDF).

What did Evergrande do to try to avoid the crisis?

The firm has financial advisors hired Houlihan Lokey and Admiralty Harbor Capital to help “assess the group’s capital structure, assess the group’s liquidity and explore all possible solutions to alleviate the current liquidity problem and find an optimal solution for all stakeholders as soon as possible” the board said in its statement on Tuesday.

But other measures to raise funds have so far failed. Evergrande said the sale of its massive 18,580 square meter office tower in Hong Kong, China Evergrande Center, “was not completed on schedule.”

And so far it has not been able to sell part of its stake in its electric vehicle and property management branches, Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited and Evergrande Property Services Group Limited.

How are investors reacting?

Nervously. Evergrande shares have fallen 81% year-to-date, and its dollar bonds have hit all-time highs.

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Evergrande and its subsidiaries on September 7, citing a negative outlook. Fitch Ratings did the same, lowering the company’s rating and writing that he considers “any defect as probable”.

So what will happen next?

That’s the billion dollar question. Evergrande has about $ 84 billion in interest on dollar bonds due Sept. 23, Bloomberg News reported.

But the company’s board of directors appears to be bracing for the worst.

“Given the difficulties, challenges and uncertainties associated with improving its liquidity as mentioned above, there can be no assurance that the Group will be able to meet its financial obligations under the financing documents and other relevant contracts” , the board said in its Tuesday statement. .

“If the Group is unable to meet its guarantee obligation or to repay a debt when due or to agree with the creditors concerned on extensions of these debts or alternative agreements, this may lead to a cross default. under the Group’s existing financing agreements and the creditors concerned demand acceleration of repayment, ”they added.

And what about the Chinese government?

All eyes are also on the Chinese government to see if it will step in and help Evergrande emerge from the crisis. Guangdong officials have already rejected at least one bailout request from the company founder, Bloomberg News reported.

But allowing Evergrande to fail could have ripple effects across China, leading to both financial turmoil and civil unrest, two things President Xi Jinping and his risk-averse government are keen to avoid.