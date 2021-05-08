What can the UN do to support India through its deadly wave of COVID-19?

“ We gave the virus a chance ”

Dr. Roderic H. Ofrin; WHO representative in India: It is important to remember that at the beginning of February of this year the economy and social activities reopened. We also saw that people were not behaving appropriately to slow down COVID-19[feminine, et je pense que c’est pourquoi nous sommes là où nous sommes. Il y a de nombreuses raisons, mais fondamentalement, nous avons donné au virus une chance de continuer à se transmettre.

Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF représentant en Inde: En 2020, nous travaillions en étroite collaboration avec le gouvernement indien pour diffuser des messages de santé et prévenir les infections. La vie a commencé à revenir à la normale cette année, et c’est à ce moment-là que la deuxième vague a frappé.

© UNICEF / Amarjeet Singh The COVID-19 vaccine vials are stored at a government-run facility in New Delhi, India.

An overwhelming wave

Dr Ofrin: The way the virus has spread is similar to what we have seen in Europe or the United States, but the scale is very different. Population density is probably also a factor, and we have seen that the peaks are acute in metropolitan areas. In the weeks when cases were increasing, the system was able to absorb patients and additional beds were also made available last year. So it’s a problem of scale: the magnitude of the surge and the magnitude of the response.

This virus adapts so quickly that no model has been able to predict how it will spread. We need to be ahead of the game: it’s a cycle of preparation, preparation, response and recovery. You can’t stop.

However, we do know how to deal with it: consistent testing, contact tracing, active case finding, early treatment, and appropriate treatment. People should observe behaviors appropriate to COVID, like 3Ws – wearing a mask, washing your hands, watching your distance – and vaccinating. It is the full arsenal of ammunition to fight the virus. it is now a question of using these tools in a coherent way and on a large scale.

Listen to our full audio interview with Dr. Ofrin below:

Everyone on the bridge

Dr. Ali Haque: Right now, we are focused on purchasing essential oxygen equipment. We are also working on purchasing testing machines and delivering COVID vaccines to people. We have a lot of experience in immunizing children and we are adapting that experience to anticipate the types of bottlenecks we are likely to face, as well as issues of vaccine hesitancy or vaccine rush. . We delivered almost 160 million doses in about 110 days, which is probably the fastest in the world.

The challenge, of course, is the numbers, the size of India, the distances and the terrain that sometimes has to be covered. It is not an easy job, but I believe that if it is possible anywhere, it will be possible here.

© UNICEF / Amarjeet Singh COVID-19 patients receive oxygen at a place of worship in Ghaziabad, India.

Dr Ofrin: India is one of the countries that does mass immunization very, very well. If you look at how it started in the United States, they weren’t used to mass vaccination campaigns. India has a strong tradition and history of vaccinations, which is why the January 16 launch went well. However, to achieve collective immunity, we need to get everyone vaccinated, but people also need to behave appropriately.

We’ve tapped into our network of 2,600 public health specialists in India, and our experts in the field have backed our response: it’s all on the ground for us. Many of our priority areas will continue to concern the maintenance of essential health services. Of course, infection prevention and control is important, but the first priority is to fill critical gaps.

Listen to our full interview with Dr Ali Haque below:

The consequences will last for years

Dr. Ali Haque: The consequences of this pandemic will be with us for years to come. We are already seeing the side effects, especially on children and the poorest and most marginalized groups.

At best, we estimate that around 50% of children have access to distance learning. This means that around 150 million school-age children do not have access to it. We are already hearing about an increase in child labor, the early marriage of girls in particular, and even child trafficking.

We need to tackle the psychosocial trauma children are currently facing and prepare for the longer term effects. With so many people dying, children are left without parental care or caregivers, so there is a need to invest in placement and alternative care arrangements for these children.

But I think the way we’ve seen communities come together and the extent to which the public has donated is unprecedented. This will be crucial if we are to see investment in essential services that allow children to stay healthy, thrive and recover from the trauma created by this pandemic.