What are the obstacles to a “vaccine passport”?

All U.S. adults are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccines and companies and reopening international borders, a heated debate has started across the United States over whether a digital health certificate (often and somewhat misleadingly called a “vaccination passport”) Should be required to prove their immunization status.

Currently, Americans receive a white paper card as proof of their Covid-19 photos, but these can easily be forged, and online crooks already sell fake and stolen vaccination cards.

Although the federal government has said it will not introduce digital vaccine passports by federal warrant, a growing number of companies – of cruise lines at sports venues – say they will need proof of vaccination for entry or services. Hundreds of digital health pass initiatives are scrambling to launch apps that provide verified electronic recording of vaccinations and negative coronavirus test results to streamline the process.

The campaign raised privacy and fairness concerns and some states like Florida and Texas banned companies from requiring vaccination certificates. But the developers argue that the digital infrastructure is secure and will help speed up the process of reopening the company and relaunching travel.