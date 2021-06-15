What are the obstacles to a “vaccine passport”?
All U.S. adults are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccines and companies and reopening international borders, a heated debate has started across the United States over whether a digital health certificate (often and somewhat misleadingly called a “vaccination passport”) Should be required to prove their immunization status.
Currently, Americans receive a white paper card as proof of their Covid-19 photos, but these can easily be forged, and online crooks already sell fake and stolen vaccination cards.
Although the federal government has said it will not introduce digital vaccine passports by federal warrant, a growing number of companies – of cruise lines at sports venues – say they will need proof of vaccination for entry or services. Hundreds of digital health pass initiatives are scrambling to launch apps that provide verified electronic recording of vaccinations and negative coronavirus test results to streamline the process.
The campaign raised privacy and fairness concerns and some states like Florida and Texas banned companies from requiring vaccination certificates. But the developers argue that the digital infrastructure is secure and will help speed up the process of reopening the company and relaunching travel.
Governments, tech companies, airlines and other companies are testing different versions of digital health passes and trying to define common standards so that there is compatibility between each system and health records can be extracted in a secure and controlled format.
The process comes with great technical challenges, especially given the large number of ongoing application initiatives. For certificates to be useful, countries, airlines and businesses need to agree on common standards and the infrastructure they use will need to be compatible. In the United States, it is even more complicated to get individual states to share immunization data with different certificate platforms while maintaining resident privacy.
Here’s what we know about the current state of digital health passes and some of the barriers they face in the United States.
Can I get a vaccination passport?
In March, New York became the first state of the United States launch a digital health certificate called Excelsior Pass, who checks a person’s negative coronavirus test result and whether they are fully vaccinated.
The app and website, which now have over a million downloads, is free and voluntary for all New York residents, and provides a QR code that can be scanned or printed to verify a person’s health data. The pass has been used by thousands of New Yorkers to enter Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and other smaller public places.
Most companies require people to show their ID card along with their Excelsior pass to avoid risk fraud.
In Israel, where more than half of the population is fully vaccinated, residents must present a “Green pass”To attend places such as gymnasiums, concerts, wedding halls and to dine indoors.
The European Union has approved an electronic vaccination certificate be recognized from July 1 that a number of European countries started to use, but each member country will be able to establish its own rules regarding travel conditions. Britain also started test a Covid-19 certificate system which aims to help businesses reopen safely.
Some airlines, including Lufthansa, Virgin Atlantic and Jet Blue, have started using the digital health app, Common Pass, to verify passengers’ Covid-19 test results before boarding. The International Air Transport Association Health Pass is used by more than 20 airlines and allows passengers to download health information necessary for international travel.
Are they legal?
It depends on state regulations. The Biden administration said there would be no federal vaccination system or mandate. Individual states hold the primary public health powers in the United States and have the power to require vaccines.
“We expect that a vaccine passport, or whatever you call it, will be led by the private sector,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said in a briefing in March. “There will be no centralized universal federal immunization database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to get a single proof of immunization.”
In April, Governor Greg Abbott of Texas issued an executive order prohibiting government agencies, private companies, and institutions that receive state funding from requiring people to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, issued a similar order, claiming that requiring proof of vaccination “would reduce individual liberty” and “harm the privacy of patients” as well as “create two classes of citizens on the basis of vaccinations ”.
But these commands may not hold. “Governors are on precarious legal ground,” said Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University. “Certainly, the legislature has the power to regulate state enterprises, and it can also prevent counties and local governments from issuing vaccine passports. But a governor, acting on his or her own, has no inherent power to regulate businesses other than through emergency or other health-care powers that the legislature grants them. “
Where will the information come from?
In the United States, there is no centralized federal vaccine database. Instead, states collect this information. All states except New Hampshire have their own immunization registries and some cities, such as New York, have theirs.
Currently, states are required to share their records with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but the data is not public and could be withheld.
This means that anyone developing a digital vaccine certificate in the United States would have to obtain immunization data from individual states, which could be problematic in states that oppose health pass initiatives.
Why are people opposed?
One of the issues is terminology. A passport is issued by a government and certifies personal data, including a person’s legal name and date of birth. Many people fear that if they are required to have one related to the coronavirus, they will turn over personal and sensitive health data to private companies that could be stolen or used for other purposes.
“There are many valid concerns about how privacy and technology would work with these systems, especially since Silicon Valley does not have a great history of providing technology that enhances privacy,” he said. said Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Linux Public Health Foundation, a technology-driven open source organization.
“And the concept of privacy here is complicated because you’re ultimately trying to prove to someone that you’ve received something,” he said. “You don’t keep a secret, so the challenge is to present and prove something without creating a forever chain of custody that could be used. “
The Linux Foundation works with a network of technology companies called the Covid-19 Identifiers Initiative develop a set of standards to preserve confidentiality in the use of vaccination certificates. The main goal of the initiative is to establish a verifiable identifier (much like a card in one’s wallet) which contains a set of claims about an individual but which is digitally native and cryptographically secure.
Some claim that such certification would infringe on personal freedoms and private health care choices.
“Passports for vaccines must be stopped,” former Texas Rep. Ron Paul wrote in a tweet last week. “To accept them means to accept the misconception that the government owns your life, your body and your freedom. “
Others fear that a digital-only system will leave out certain communities, especially those without access to smartphones or the internet.
“All solutions in this area must be simple, free, open source, accessible to people both digitally and in print, and designed from the ground up to protect people’s privacy,” said Jeff Zients, the coronavirus coordinator. at the White House, in a statement.
The World Health Organization said in April it did not yet support the requirement for vaccination passports for travel due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevented transmission of the virus, as well as problems equity. But the organization is working with a number of agencies, such as UNICEF, ITU and the European Commission, to establish standards and specifications a possible worldwide recognized digital vaccination certificate.
The World Health Organization said in April it did not yet support the requirement for vaccination passports for travel due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevented transmission of the virus, as well as problems equity. But the organization is working with a number of agencies, such as UNICEF, ITU and the European Commission, to establish standards and specifications a possible worldwide recognized digital vaccination certificate.