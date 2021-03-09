What Africa expects from new WTO chief Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took over as the new Director-General of the WTO on March 1, 2021. Credit: Africa Renewal, United Nations

GENEVA, Mar 09 (IPS) – When on February 15 the Chairman of the General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ambassador David Walker of New Zealand, announced that Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala would be the new general manager, the mood among the delegates was relief.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala received overwhelming support from the start of the selection process in July 2020, but her historic rise – as the first African and the first woman to become the 26-year-old CEO of the business organization – has failed. not meant certain only a few weeks ago.

“Without the recent swift action by the Biden-Harris administration to join the consensus of the membership on my candidacy,” said the new Executive Director in her declaration of acceptance, transmitted by video link, “we would not be here today.” hui. ”

This simple statement of fact highlights the challenges she is likely to face. It is also a testament to the crippling difficulties faced by the world’s leading trade arbiter in recent years, where key decisions are made by consensus among more than 160 members.

So what can Africa gain from an African CEO of the world’s leading trade organization?

This question was never asked openly during the selection process, in part because in addition to being an African and a woman, the qualifications of Dr Okonjo-Iweala – Harvard-trained economist, senior official of the World Bank , Nigeria’s longest-serving finance minister (Africa’s biggest economy) and foreign minister, towering over rivals.

But the issue will likely become a point of conversation during his tenure.

Some will try to use it as a benchmark to assess its performance in the office. It won’t make sense. Over the past 20 years, no round of WTO trade negotiations has been successful.

The WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism – the Appellate Body – has been blocked, including the blocking of all its new appointees by the previous US administration, a decision that should be overturned.

But there are important areas where the Director-General, with her political influence and proven leadership skills as a reformer, can lead “from behind… to get results,” as Ms. Okonjo-Iweala notes. – even in its declaration of acceptance.

In this statement, she stressed as a priority inclusive and effective approach to COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which must certainly include an agreement to suspend intellectual property protection of vaccines and other life-saving drugs to allow their mass production and distribution in poor countries.

It’s called the TRIPS waiver proposal, an initiative of India and South Africa that now has more than 50 co-sponsors.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala, as chairman of the Gavi vaccine alliance and one of the African Union’s special envoys for the continent’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has always been passionate about this issue and called for the rejection of “vaccine nationalism and protectionism.”

As part of post-pandemic recovery, Africa will focus on operationalize the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is expected to connect some 1.2 billion people in 55 countries with a combined GDP of $ 3.4 trillion.

The trade pact will unify and amplify Africa’s voice by urging the WTO to create a vision that reflects the continent’s economic aspirations.

The AfCFTA itself indicates a preference for rules-based multilateralism, which aligns with the ideals of the WTO. Therefore, Dr Okonjo-Iweala should actively encourage the AfCFTA and solicit technical support for its successful implementation.

Improving market access for their agricultural products is perhaps more difficult but vital for Africa and other developing economies. This access is severely limited in part because of the huge distorting subsidies that rich countries give to their farmers.

There have been encouraging overtures from European countries and Australia to African diplomats to help alleviate this problem, but it will take the leadership of the WTO to give the initiative the momentum it has had. need.

Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who stressed that trade must be people-centered and focused on economic development and reducing global inequalities, is uniquely placed to lead this effort.

Fisheries negotiations, which have persisted for years in the WTO, are an equally pressing concern for Africa. To this day, some members even refuse to agree on what constitutes a “fish”.

Richer countries provide subsidies to their fishing sectors, which leads to over-built capacity, which allows their fishing vessels to infringe the sovereign rights of the poorest countries in Africa. The fish caught in Africa, already limited by this encroachment, have little chance of reaching the markets of rich countries.

During his series of meetings in Geneva prior to his selection, Dr Okonjo-Iweala put forward an important concept that was widely praised by African diplomats – trade finance.

As someone who followed her through these weeks of intense consultation, I was struck by the fact that no other candidate spoke on this issue. Providing financial and technical support, especially to less developed economies, to export agricultural and fishery products to richer countries can advance trade and development.

Negotiations on these support for the cotton sector within the WTO, such as those relating to fisheries, have generated positive statements of support but no real action yet. African members recently raised the issue of a joint WTO action plan to support the development of cotton by-products in poor countries.

It shouldn’t be controversial; it is certainly less controversial than intellectual property rights, for example. He deserves urgent support.

Its achievement, in addition to actions on agriculture and fisheries, will be the kind of incremental progress that will help reduce poverty and boost global trade.

For many African countries, it will be the kind of reform that would give meaning to multilateral cooperation – and to the great honor of the continent represented by the elevation of a very distinguished African pioneer.

Source: Africa Renewal, United Nations

