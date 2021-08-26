WFP steps up support in Haiti

More than 2,200 people were killed and more than 12,000 injured in the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the southwest of the country and was followed by a tropical storm two days later. It is estimated that over 130,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed.

The UN and partners this week appealed for $ 187.3 million to provide shelter, water and sanitation, emergency health care, food, protection and assistance. early recovery to about half a million people.

Coping with multiple crises

Lola Castro, PAM The regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, who was in the city of Les Cayes, described the scene as heartbreaking, with families sleeping in the streets.

“Their homes have been reduced to dust. Public buildings like schools, churches and hotels where they could have found temporary shelter were also destroyed, ”she said. noted.

“The earthquake shook people who were already struggling to feed their families due to economic and climatic shocks and insecurity. The combined effects of multiple crises devastate communities in the south facing some of the highest levels of food insecurity in the country ”.

Feeding hungry families

WFP plans to provide food aid to some 215,000 people in the departments of Sud, Grand’Anse and Nippes, the three most affected areas. This is an increase from the 138,000 people the agency supported before the earthquake with food and cash assistance.

In the past two weeks, WFP has reached 48,000 people and distributed more than 15,000 hot meals, mainly to hospital patients, their families and medical staff.

The agency also provided food to 13,000 people in two remote areas in the Sud Department, where residents told staff they had resorted to picking fruit from trees due to limited access to the food.

Disasters and great poverty

United Nations Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ramesh Rajasingham was among the officials who launched the fundraising appeal in Haiti on Wednesday, alongside Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Speaking on Thursday from the capital, Port-au-Prince, Rajasingham said survivors cited access to health care, water, sanitation, shelter, education and protection, as the most critical needs.

“Haiti has obviously, as you know, suffered year after year from disasters and deep poverty. He is 170th to human development index at present. It just paralyzes the civilian population there, ”he told reporters attending the daily briefing at UN headquarters in New York.

© PAM / Alexis Masciarelli The United Nations World Food Program is stepping up the delivery of food aid to people affected by the earthquake in Haiti.

The challenges of delivering aid

Bruno Lemarquis, United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Haiti, added that funding is also needed to help people displaced by a sharp increase in gang violence in the capital since June.

About a third of the population of the greater metropolitan area has been affected, he said. In total, some 20,000 people are displaced and 7,000 live in camps. The UN is working with the government to try to resettle them.

Gang violence, as well as recurring political unrest and roadblocks, have made it difficult to access the south. Damage to roads and bridges, as well as heavy rains, created additional challenges.

The Haitian government has negotiated to allow the safe passage of aid convoys during the day, and the UN has also put in place means of transporting trucks by sea. A United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) helicopter, managed by WFP, carries medical and humanitarian supplies, as well as frontline workers.

Prioritize disaster risk reduction

Mr. Lemarquis stressed the importance of applying the lessons learned from the devastating 2010 earthquake, which killed some 200,000 people, including 102 United Nations personnel.

He praised the national leadership in coordinating relief efforts and stressed both the need for aid partners to draw on local expertise and knowledge, and to purchase products from local suppliers. to support economic recovery.

Haiti is currently in the middle of hurricane season in the Atlantic. As one of the most disaster prone countries in the world, Lemarquis said “structural obstacles” must be overcome before the next crisis hits. He highlighted measures such as building code enforcement, as well as zoning and planning, which help countries absorb shocks.

“Haiti, in this regard, has not done a very good job, nor (have) its international partners. There is too much to do in Haiti to respond, and too little to avoid disasters, ”he said.

Mr. Lemarquis urged the leaders and people of Haiti, as well as aid partners, to prioritize disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation “so that next time (there will be a natural danger… Domestic Product), massive impact on human development, Haiti, like some of its neighbors, can withstand these natural risks.