WFP – “ Focus on famine, destabilization and migration to avoid a global food crisis of COVID-19 ”

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) has warned that the world faces a double pandemic ?? COVID-19 and hunger and said the international community must prioritize famine, conflict and migration to avoid a global food crisis. Credit: James Jeffrey / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 16 (IPS) – Food security has become a priority in the Caribbean as travel restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic have hit the tourism-dependent region hard.

The International Development Bank predicted in July that for Caribbean destinations most dependent on tourism such as Saint Lucia, 12 to 20 percent of the workforce could be affected by the pandemic. Marva Daniel, head of the country’s Red Cross COVID-19 project, told IPS that the impact of lost tourism jobs on low-income households has been particularly devastating.

With hotel closures, food insecurity has really been dramatic. Since March, we have started delivering food packages, ?? she says. We are now entering a phase where we will issue food stamps. That people can also get fresh food. With the packaging, we could only deliver items with a long shelf life. The vouchers will allow them to expand their diet by purchasing fresh produce, meat and dairy products, ?? she says.

With some Caribbean countries relying on tourism for up to 90% of GDP and employment, hotel closures and empty cruise ports have been devastating to the economy ?? and for families. Many governments announced back-up plans, but these measures lasted for a few months and took place against the backdrop of a protracted pandemic. And while resorts are slowly reopening and urging tourists to work safely from the Caribbean, across the region millions of hospitality workers remain on the edge.

Daniel told IPS that the Red Cross target was 2,300 households. She says the agency provides food relief as well as risk communications that include placing banners on public buses, reminding people to protect themselves and others through 3W ?? wash hands, wear masks and watch their distance. The agency also produced public service announcements to promote psychosocial support to the public and those affected by unemployment.

The challenges facing the Caribbean are not unique to the region. COVID-19 restrictions have disrupted food supply chains around the world. In countries already facing food shortages, millions of mothers, children and the most vulnerable suffer from hunger.

In April of this year, the head of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned that the world was facing a double pandemic ?? COVID-19 and hunger. Last week David Beasley told the 3rd Edition of the Paris Peace Forum that the international community must prioritize famine, conflict and migration to avoid a global food crisis.

When I joined WFP as Executive Director three years ago, the number of people on the brink of famine was 80 million. This number has climbed to 135-145 million people in recent years due to human-caused conflict, ?? he said. Now, COVID is entering the picture and with the economic deterioration and the ripple effect across the world, we are dropping from 135 million people on the brink of famine to 270 million.

The UN says the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize-winning agency continues to work on the front lines “providing more aid than ever before”. This includes work in countries like Yemen, which Beasley describes as “undeniably the world’s worst humanitarian disaster”, ?? reeling from war, extreme weather events, scarcity of water resources and hunger made worse by the consequences of COVID-19.

WFP spent more than $ 8 billion on humanitarian aid in 2020, but Beasley estimates it will need double that amount next year. He says that the international community must devote more resources to the fight against famine.

?? 2021 is going to be a very, very difficult year, ?? he said. ?? Let me be clear ?? if we don’t get the money we need in the strategic places, you will have famine, destabilization and mass migration. It’s that simple. ??

Madagascar’s President Andy Rajoelina told the Paris Peace Forum, which ended on Friday, November 13, that his country’s containment measures against COVID-19 have dealt a heavy blow to food production. .

?? The food shortage has been made worse by the pandemic, ?? he said. This was especially true for the more isolated regions of Madagascar such as the south, where the population was already chronically malnourished and, in some cases, starving.

Rajoelina said his government is aware that millions of people in Madagascar have to leave their homes every day to find food and for them the lockdowns meant job losses, food shortages and fear for the future. He said his administration was working with the international community to provide food and medical supplies to the most vulnerable, prioritizing malnutrition and starvation in the south of the country. a region he concedes has been neglected for too long.

For southern regions, COVID-19 is hampering efforts to meet the UN’s goal of eradicating hunger by 2030. Food security is a basic human right and aid agencies say that with the movement, climate change and now the pandemic, help is needed to stay on track.

Meanwhile, Daniel told IPS that the volunteers are delivering relief in an environment with a different set of protocols than they are used to, now interacting with the community from a safe distance. A food drive takes place as officials in Saint Lucia face a dual public health emergency – curbing the spread of COVID-19 and a dengue outbreak. Daniel is also working with a looming deadline for this level of humanitarian aid.

Unfortunately, this component of the program will end in December. We will continue as best we can after that, but the food stamps will be in place by the end of the year, ?? she told IPS.