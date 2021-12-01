WFP calls for more support for Afghanistan as hunger rises

Humanitarian needs in the country have increased, the UN agency said, with all 34 provinces facing levels of crisis or emergency of food insecurity.

⏯️On the ground in #Afghanistan, working tirelessly to meet the most urgent needs of the Afghan people. WFP needs $ 2.6 billion to scale up its vital support to reach 24 million people by 2022. The task is gigantic, but so too is our determination. pic.twitter.com/H9SCJbGLwz – World Food Program (@WFP) December 1, 2021

As a result, some 23 million Afghans are in need of emergency food assistance, a number never seen before. This includes more than three million children who are at risk of severe hunger and the deadly consequences of malnutrition.

“Condemned to hunger”

“The international community has very real concerns and at this time we must separate the humanitarian imperative from political discussions,” he added. says Mary-Ellen McGroarty, PAMthe country director of Afghanistan.

“The Afghan people, the innocent Afghan people, the Afghan children who have seen their lives turned upside down through no fault of their own, cannot be condemned to hunger and starvation simply because of the lottery of geopolitics and the lottery births. ”

Coping with crises

WFP is seeking $ 2.6 billion for its operations in Afghanistan over the coming year.

Visits to remote parts of the country revealed the plight of citizens facing the effects of prolonged drought, economic collapse and COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, on top of years of conflict, which culminated in the Taliban takeover of the country in August.

The rising price of wheat has led to an 80% increase in the price of bread, a staple food for many families.

In some areas, people compensate by consuming a variety of wheat known to cause neurological problems. Many survive on bread and tea with milk, sometimes even using a non-nutritive whitener when they can’t afford the real one.

Meanwhile, the economic collapse has left many people unemployed and unable to afford food for their families.

In the northern city of Faizabad, for example, school principals, teachers and civil servants are among the locals who now sell personal effects such as tea cups, paint rollers and clothes on the streets.

Sell ​​houses for food

After nearly 10 years, WFP staff can now access the village of Aqkoprok, located several hours south of the regional center of Mazar-i-Sharif. Although the students are now back to school there, most of the teachers have not been paid since July.

WFP reported that Aqkoprok has experienced a 30 percent increase in severe and moderate malnutrition since October. a situation that is reflected throughout the country.

More than half of the Afghan population faces acute famine and 3.2 million children suffer from malnutrition.

Parents from Aqkoprok took their boys and daughters to a clinic for malnutrition screening, where they are seen by Dr Mustafa.

“They have nothing,” he recently told WFP. “They sell their furniture, sell their animals. Most of them sell their homes… for food. But now they have nothing left to buy food.

Count on WFP

With the number of people in Afghanistan in need of assistance “staggering,” Ms McGroarty feared this was just the tipping point. It’s the young children who “pay the unbelievable price,” she said.

“It’s only November, and is that what we already see before we enter the dead of winter?” And these are the children who arrive at the hospital. How many more are behind them, that their families are unable to get them to the hospital?

Millions of Afghans rely on WFP for vital food this winter. Without it, they will be forced to choose between migration and starvation, the agency warned.

Mahmoud, 17, was among those present at a WFP food distribution site in Mazar-i-Sharif last week, accompanied by his mother and brother. Her father is dead and her mother goes blind.

Support can’t wait

The teenager dreamed of becoming a doctor, but due to the economic collapse he could no longer afford to study. After his brother immigrated to Iran to find work, Mahmoud was left to care for his mother and younger brother.

“Maybe it’s different for other countries,” he asked himself. “In Afghanistan, whenever people work just for food and they just want to find food to eat and they don’t think about anything else… they just think about how to find food and how to refuel and bring food for their children and for their wives.

WFP is stepping up its life-saving support in Afghanistan, with the goal of reaching 24 million people by 2022.

So far this year, the agency has provided food, cash and nutritional assistance to 12.4 million people.

Support included treatment and prevention of malnutrition services to nearly 437,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women and 900,000 children aged five and under.

But with the onset of winter, the agency stressed the imperative not to wait any longer.