West’s patience for Ugandan strongman wanes after bloody election

NAIROBI, Kenya – A bloody and controversial election season in Uganda, in which dozens of people were killed and the main opposition candidate was de facto under house arrest, recently gave the President a sixth five-year term in office. President Yoweri Museveni, a dedicated US military ally.

But now the US State Department says it is considering a series of actions against Mr Museveni, who, since taking office in 1986, has been among the main beneficiaries of Africa US aid, taking billions of dollars even as it tightened its iron grip on the nation.

Mr. Museveni, 76, suppressed opposing voices for years, often by force, and the campaign leading up to this month’s election was marred by intimidation of opposition candidates and their staff, especially Bobi Wine, a pop star turned lawmaker who is became the president’s toughest challenger. Violence rocked the country during the campaign, and election observers and opposition figures say electoral fraud contributed to the re-election of Mr. Museveni.

“We are very concerned about the recent elections in Uganda,” a State Department official said in an emailed statement to The New York Times. “The United States has made it clear that we will consider a range of targeted options, including the imposition of visa restrictions, for Ugandans found responsible for election-related violence or for undermining the democratic process.”