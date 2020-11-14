Western Sahara ends truce with Morocco

CAIRO – The leader of an independence group in Western Sahara declared war on Morocco on Saturday, breaking a three-decade ceasefire and threatening a full-fledged military conflict in the disputed desert territory of northwestern Africa. ‘Africa.

The announcement came a day after Morocco launched a military operation in a buffer zone patrolled by the United Nations after accusing the independence group, the Polisario Front, of blocking access to neighboring Mauritania.

The eruption of hostilities in Western Sahara adds to the instability shaking some of the largest countries in Africa, with a protracted war in Libya, long-simmering insurgency in Mali and the threat of civil war in Ethiopia.

On Friday, Morocco said it had put in place a “cordon de security” on a major road linking the country to Mauritania, which the Polisario considers illegal because the independence group claims it was built in violation of the truce. 1991 negotiated by the United Nations.