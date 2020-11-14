Western Sahara ends truce with Morocco
CAIRO – The leader of an independence group in Western Sahara declared war on Morocco on Saturday, breaking a three-decade ceasefire and threatening a full-fledged military conflict in the disputed desert territory of northwestern Africa. ‘Africa.
The announcement came a day after Morocco launched a military operation in a buffer zone patrolled by the United Nations after accusing the independence group, the Polisario Front, of blocking access to neighboring Mauritania.
The eruption of hostilities in Western Sahara adds to the instability shaking some of the largest countries in Africa, with a protracted war in Libya, long-simmering insurgency in Mali and the threat of civil war in Ethiopia.
On Friday, Morocco said it had put in place a “cordon de security” on a major road linking the country to Mauritania, which the Polisario considers illegal because the independence group claims it was built in violation of the truce. 1991 negotiated by the United Nations.
Both sides said on Friday night that they exchanged shots but have confirmed no deaths or injuries. They also did not specify how many fighters on each side were involved.
The Polisario Front accused Morocco of firing at peaceful demonstrators who, according to the independence group, were demonstrating against what it called the plundering of the resources of the Sahrawis, the inhabitants of Western Sahara – all under the leadership of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the disputed territory.
The secretary general of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, issued a decree announcing the “resumption of the armed struggle for the defense of the legitimate rights of our people”.
There was no immediate response from the Moroccan authorities to this announcement.
Decision to end the ceasefire commitment, which had defined conflict for decades, now threatens to unwind the persistent tension between the Moroccan kingdom and the liberation movement.
Western Sahara, a sparsely populated territory, was occupied by Morocco in 1975 after the withdrawal of the Spanish colonial authorities. The Polisario, a socialist guerrilla movement formed in 1973, waged a war for independence and established the self-proclaimed democratic Sahrawi Arab Republic which received recognition from entities such as the African Union.
The United Nations helped negotiate a truce in 1991 on the understanding that a referendum would be held to decide whether the people of Western Sahara would choose independence or integration with Morocco. This referendum has not yet taken place, mainly because the two parties cannot decide on the composition of the indigenous peoples of the territory and should therefore be allowed to participate in the vote.
The conflict has left Morocco in control of around 80% of the disputed territory, leaving thousands of Sahrawis living in a situation of protracted displacement near the Algerian city of Tindouf.
For years, talks between the two sides were vexed, with some observers fearing that terrorist groups could gain a foothold in the vast desert area and further undermine stability in the region. Negotiations have essentially stalled since 2019, after former UN special envoy resigned, citing health reasons.
The escalation of tensions in recent days has raised concerns from the United Nations, the African Union and countries in North Africa and the Middle East. UN Secretary General António Guterres said in a declaration Friday that he was “determined to do everything possible to remove all obstacles to the resumption of the political process”.
