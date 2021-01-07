World
Western democracy “ fragile, vulnerable ”: Hassan Rohani – Times of India
TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the chaos unleashed on the U.S. Capitol by her U.S. counterpart Donald AssetThe supporters of the latter have revealed the fragility of Western democracy.
“What we saw in the United States yesterday (Wednesday) evening and today shows above all how fragile and vulnerable Western democracy is,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast by state television.
“We have seen that unfortunately the ground is fertile for populism, despite the progress of science and industry.
“A populist has arrived and he has driven his country to disaster for the past four years.
“I hope that the whole world and the next occupants of White House will learn from it. ”
Rohani said he hoped for a change in leadership from the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe biden.
He urged the new administration “to catch up (for the past) and bring the country back to a position worthy of the American nation, for the American nation is a great nation.”
“May they return to reason, to legality and to their obligations. It is for their own benefit and the good of the world,” he said.
Despite routine references to the United States as “the Great Satan” in official rhetoric, this is not the first time that an Iranian president has called America a “great nation.”
Rouhani, a relative moderate in Iranian politics, presided over negotiations for a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with the major powers that Trump abandoned in 2018.
He bet his reputation on a diplomatic opening on arrival Biden administration to try to save the deal.
