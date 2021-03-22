West Virginia makes all adults eligible for the vaccine as states race to meet Biden’s goal.

West Virginia Monday became the third state to open the Covid-19 vaccination to all adults and New York has expanded eligibility as state governments attempt to respond to President Biden’s request to open access to all adults by May 1.

West Virginia joined Alaska and Mississippi on Monday to make all people over 16 eligible, while New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said residents over 50 could apply. for a shot from Tuesday.

Tennessee announced that all residents 16 and older would be eligible for the vaccination starting April 5, joining a growing list of states that have announced their intention to meet or beat Mr Biden’s target of May 1.

“Tennessee will pass this deadline,” Governor Bill Lee said said monday. He also said that all residents 55 and older as well as those working in critical infrastructure industries could make appointments for vaccines immediately.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has said the state’s elderly population will continue to be a priority for vaccines, but he urged all residents 16 and over to line up. The state had a successful vaccination program since the start, and on Sunday, at least 26 percent of the total population had received at least one shot, according to a New York Times Analysis data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nationally, about 25% of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine, and the pace of immunizations has been steadily increasing: on average, about 2.49 million vaccines are administered daily, compared to less than ‘a million two months ago.