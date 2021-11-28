West sees increase despite higher fully vaccinated population – Times of India

NEW DELHI: At a time when a new variant has led to restrictions on travelers from South Africa and other African countries, many Western courts are seeing an increase in Covid cases despite a greater proportion of their population being fully vaccinated with Germany, US and UK reporting over 50,000 cases of Covid per day, according to John Hopkins University Covid Resource Center . The highest 65,584 cases were reported by Germany on Saturday.The top 10 countries, with more than 20,000 positive cases per day, are mainly in Europe and the United States, warning of the possibility of a new wave of viral infections with vaccination also affected by reluctance . And while these countries suffer despite vaccine availability, much of Africa awaits vaccine supplies that are largely with the developed world.Most of these wealthy countries with sudden spikes in new infections have fully immunized at least 60-70% of their population. India’s fully vaccinated population is less than 32%, but its infection rate has plunged to nearly 8,000 cases per day, aided by broad coverage of at least one stroke and the immunity that was detected after the strong Delta infectious wave. Russia, with 34,000 cases per day, remains an exception among high-prevalence countries where infections are on the rise given the low vaccination coverage of 38% of the population, although appeals by President Vladimir Putin have had little effect.

Larry Corey, professor of medicine and virology at the University of Washington studied the Delta variant model in August and noted that it had the power to infect more contacts than any other variant, but of those who were hospitalized, an unprecedented 95-98% were not vaccinated.

“When we look at who is in the hospital among the adults, we see an unprecedented number of people who have not been vaccinated – 95 to 98%. The same pattern is observed in children. The COVID-19 Delta strain is a hospital epidemic of the unvaccinated, ”he wrote in an article for JHU.

The slowdown in daily cases in India is somewhat testament to Professor Corey’s observations, as a large population in the country had been infected with the more infectious Delta variant in April-May. Combined with seropositivity of up to 90% in large cities, a government-led universal vaccination campaign has somehow created immunity against the virus and may be the reason for a drop in the number of infections.

India, however, must complete targeted 100% coverage of both doses of the vaccination to isolate its adult population from any new variants.

Reports have shown that there are at least 20 crore vaccine doses left unused with states, only half of them needed to fully immunize the entire adult population.

Although India’s total coverage may be lower than that of the United States or other European countries, in numbers India had fully vaccinated 43 crore people compared to 19.6 crore in the United States. China leads all countries that have fully immunized more than one billion (107 crore) of its total population.