West of the Nile and around the Sudd

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Nov. 09 (IPS) – Tensions and hostilities persisted until early 2019, when the regime of Omar al-Bashir – to a large extent symbolized by the oppression of minority groups in the Darfur, Blue Nile State and South Kordofan – finally done. Meanwhile, many inhabitants of the Nuba Mountains and other parts of South Kordofan, had fled to South Sudan, which became independent in 2011. There, however, they found a country with even more tensions and difficulties. interethnic attacks, leading, in addition to the countless internally displaced persons, to the flight of 2.3 million citizens to six countries in the region. An area characterized by perpetual political and ethnic tensions which often result in border crossings in the opposite direction. The current case of refugees from Ethiopia to the Republic of Sudan is an example of this phenomenon in the IGAD region. (The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is an eight-country trading bloc in Africa that includes governments from the Horn of Africa, the Nile Valley and the African Great Lakes. Its headquarters are in the city. from Djibouti)

The author on the road between Dilling and Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan in February 1999. Thanks to the “Juba Peace Agreement” of October 2020, internal reconciliation would finally be achieved in Sudan. Thus, create an environment in which sustained rural and agricultural development programs could be implemented without major ideological or inter-ethnic friction, including in Darfur and the Nuba Mountains of South Kordofan.

The transitional government under the leadership of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok aimed at political and ethnic appeasement in order to foster development initiatives across the country. However, the military coup led by General Al-Burhan arrested Hamdok and all other civilian members of this interim government. Once again, many people took to the streets to protest. Once again, demonstrators were arrested or killed. In addition, over the past two weeks, external pressure has increased. The United States and other countries, now including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have urged Al-Burhan to release all people and return to civilian rule with Hamdok as prime minister. The book ‘West of the Nile and around the Sudd‘- published in May 2021 with 142 pages containing a large number of photos taken in the field – relates to the efforts of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a specialized United Nations agency and funding institution, to design and monitor the implementation of agricultural and rural development projects in the Republic of Sudan. The country has vast natural resources to ensure food security, as well as an adequate income and standard of living for the entire population, including those living in rural areas where there is no armed conflict.

More precisely, the objective of this book is to show how local data are collected as essential tools for the preparation of new development projects or for the supervision of current investment programs. Considering this latter point, the book begins with the data collection process during a World Bank-led Southern Region Agricultural Project (SRAP) supervision mission in October 1980, about two years after its inception. However, this promising region-wide program had to end in 1984, as a result of the conflict between the central government and the forces of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA).

How to gather the information during the formulation mission in early 1999 for the design of the Southern Kordofan Rural Development Project is reflected in parts three, four and five of the book. During the meetings in the villages and hamlets, we were impressed both by the willingness of the local authorities to provide as much information as possible and the friendliness and openness of the inhabitants – families and individuals – in the way they treated us. received and given their advice.

This project started its promising operations at the end of 2000. However, in this case too, during its implementation, on many occasions, the activities of the project have been affected by armed conflicts between government forces. – often assisted by militias – and insurgents, historically located in the Nuba Mountains and other areas of South Kordofan. However, unlike the PASR, its implementation could continue. However, as the sixth part of the book explains, in time and at the regional level, project activities have often had to be interrupted in order to avoid clashes and fighting. Moreover, in the final phases of 2012-2013, project activities had to be halted, when, despite the Comprehensive Peace Agreement of 2005 (CAP), hostilities in South Kordofan intensified considerably.

(On December 19, 2018, a few weeks before starting this book, I visited the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Netherlands. During an informative, frank and pleasant meeting, I pointed out that the time had come for President Omar al-Bashir to radically change his policy. Obviously, I had no idea that on the same day, in the historic city of Atbara, massive demonstrations had taken place. These finally sparked demonstrations and protests across the country in which women played a major role. Finally, on April 11, 2019 Al Bashir was arrested. A promising era could begin).

The author of the book is a former senior United Nations official at IFAD who served as Director of the Near East and North Africa Division, in addition to other responsibilities.

