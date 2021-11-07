West African bloc ECOWAS imposes sanctions on Malian leaders

The ECOWAS move comes after Mali’s transition leaders said they would not be able to hold elections on time.

West Africa’s main political and economic bloc has imposed sanctions on Mali’s transitional leaders after advising the organization that they could not hold presidential and legislative elections in February.

Mali’s interim government, which took power after the army’s overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020, had promised the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to oversee a transition 18 months towards democracy leading to the elections of February 27, 2022..

But he made only intermittent progress in organizing the vote and repeatedly suggested that it could be delayed, in part due to a continuing uprising by armed groups.

Sections of the vast nation of 19 million people are escaping government control due to an armed uprising that first erupted in the north in 2012, before spreading to the center of the country, as well as to the Burkina Faso and neighboring Niger.

ECOWAS said in a statement following a summit in Ghana on Sunday that the interim authorities had informed it “of their inability to meet the February 2022 transition deadline.”

The sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes for all members of the transitional authority as well as some family members, the statement said, adding that ECOWAS would consider additional sanctions in December if no progress is made. is realised.

ECOWAS first imposed sanctions, including border closures, immediately after last year’s coup, but lifted them less than two months later after coup leaders announced. accepted the 18-month transition.

Since then, the head of the initial coup, Col. Assimi Goita, staged a second coup in May, this time removing the interim president and taking the post himself.

Last month the West African country excluded the special envoy of the regional bloc in Bamako accusing him of “acts incompatible with his status”.