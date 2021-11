Photograph: Geoffrey Swaine / Rex / Shutterstock

As the United Nations Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow draws to a close, many world leaders and boards of directors are embracing an increasingly popular idea to solve climate change: trees.

The United Arab Emirates – one of the world’s largest oil producers – has pledged to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030. India said it aims to plant enough trees to cover a third of the country. its area with forests. Earlier this month, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced a $ 1 billion fund to plant trees, “revitalize” prairies in Africa and restore landscapes across the United States. And at the start of the conference, more than 100 countries pledged to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. “These great teeming ecosystems – these cathedrals of nature – are the lungs of our planet,” said Boris Johnson , exhilarating the effort.

Trees and forests, which absorb carbon dioxide, are indeed essential in slowing global warming.

But environmental groups and climate change researchers say there is a serious problem with relying too much on such promises: There simply isn’t enough land on Earth to plant enough trees to absorb. all the carbon that big polluters keep spitting into the atmosphere.

To achieve ‘net zero’ by 2050 using ‘land-based’ carbon removal methods – a category that includes tree planting, reforestation projects and land management techniques that help to retain more carbon in the soil – “would require at least 1.6 billion hectares of new forest, five times the size of India or more than all the farmland on the planet,” a recent analysis found by Oxfam.

The Shell oil company would need to use 28.6 million hectares (70.7 million acres) of land – an area roughly the size of Italy – to offset 35% of its emissions. by 2050 using such techniques, according to the report. Ethiopia would need to use 50-60% of its land to meet current compensation targets, Switzerland could need more than 830,000 hectares and the EU could need up to 90 million hectares .

“Nature and land carbon removal programs are an important part of the overall effort needed to stop global emissions, but they need to be pursued much more cautiously.” noted Nafkote Dabi, Climate Change Officer for Oxfam International.

The idea of ​​harvesting trees to solve the global climate crisis has long been appealing. In the United States, tree planting programs enjoy broad bipartisan support, with 90% of Americans in favor of planting about a trillion trees globally to absorb carbon emissions, according to a Pew 2020 survey. As Mark Benioff, the billionaire CEO of Salesforce, said last year after pledging funds to plant 100m: “No one is against trees.

The growing enthusiasm for such planting programs was bolstered by a 2019 study in Science, which estimated that 900 million hectares of available land globally could contain over a trillion additional trees, which could be used in the fight against global warming.

But critics were quick to point out that the study made the wrong assumptions about the land “available” for tree planting, how many trees that land could contain, and how much carbon those trees could absorb. The journal published five responses describing the concerns, one of which concluded: “The emerging global political myth of massive tree planting and restoration as a panacea for global warming requires unrealistic acreage” – far more than the study did not suggest it.

At worst, tree planting programs – beyond being ineffective – can harm or displace vulnerable communities. In Pakistan, a “Billion Tree Tsunami” project launched in 2014 destroyed the pastures of nomadic Gujjar goat herders. “Conservation seems to favor greater marginalization”, wrote Usman Ashraf, a political environmentalist who documented the impacts of the project in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As the zeal for tree planting projects grows, so does the backlash against them. Indigenous Cop26 activists last week called carbon offsetting programs “”a new form of colonialism”. And before leaving a conference on offsets, activist Greta Thunberg urged attendees, “Stop greenwashing. “